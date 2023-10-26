October 26, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Ultrafast X-ray pulses force atoms to give up their electronic secrets

by RIKEN

Ultrafast X-ray pulses force atoms to give up their electronic secrets
Nonlinear RIXS of copper metal. a) Schematic nonlinear RIXS process. The system is excited by sequential two-photon absorption including the inverse process of the Kβ fluorescence, and then decays by the Kα emission. Uninvolved orbitals and electrons are omitted for simplicity. b) The pulse-energy dependence of the 8048 eV emission count rate at a pump photon energy of 8905 eV (circles). Vertical bars indicate the standard error of the mean. Solid line represents the best fit with a quadratic function without a linear or constant term. c) Image plot. The pump photon energy covers the whole Kβ spectral range, while the emission photon energy does the main parts around the Kα1 and Kα2 peaks. Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39967-4

A new spectroscopy technique developed by RIKEN researchers could help reveal the inner workings of metal catalysts and the proteins involved in photosynthesis in plants.

The method is based on a standard technique called X-ray , which detects the energy levels of in a material by using an X-ray pulse to excite electrons from a lower energy orbital to a higher one. The energy of the X-ray subsequently emitted when another electron falls to take its place then reveals the electron energy levels in the sample.

In metals such as manganese and cobalt, the arrangement of electrons in the highest (most energetic) orbital can influence the material's chemical reactivity and other physical and electronic properties. These energetic electrons can also interact with electrons in lower orbitals, slightly modifying their energy. Precise determination of the energy gaps between these lower orbitals can thus provide valuable information about the more in higher orbitals.

However, for elements like manganese and cobalt, X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy produces a complex spectrum that makes it difficult to resolve individual electron states.

Now, Kenji Tamasaku of the RIKEN SPring-8 Center and his colleagues have devised a way to reveal hidden features within this spectrum. Called nonlinear resonant inelastic X-ray scattering, their new approach uses the advanced at the RIKEN SPring-8 Center in Harima, Japan, to deliver X-ray pulses as short as 8 quadrillionths of a second (8 femtoseconds) to double-bump electrons into higher orbits before another can fall to takes its place.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

In the example of copper atoms tested by the researchers, a first X-ray pulse rips an electron from a mid-level orbital, then a second excites an electron from the lowest orbital to fill that vacancy. Another electron then falls to the lowest orbital, emitting an X-ray.

Shuffling electrons around in this way provides a more accurate measure of the orbital energies of an atom. Specifically, the second excitation is the inverse process of X-ray fluorescence and combining this inverse-fluorescence process with a fluorescence one doubles the information that can be gleaned about the electrons in the higher orbitals. The technique thus reveals more information than conventional fluorescence spectroscopy.

The researchers hope to apply this technique to the oxygen-evolving complex involved in photosynthesis—a complex that contains manganese and uses the in sunlight to split , but which is not fully understood.

"This system has been extensively investigated using conventional fluorescence spectroscopy, but we expect our new nonlinear spectroscopy could reveal more detailed information to understand the mechanism," says Tamasaku.

More information: Kenji Tamasaku et al, Two-dimensional Kβ-Kα fluorescence spectrum by nonlinear resonant inelastic X-ray scattering, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39967-4

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by RIKEN

Citation: Ultrafast X-ray pulses force atoms to give up their electronic secrets (2023, October 26) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-ultrafast-x-ray-pulses-atoms-electronic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Interplay of free electrons: Tailored electron pulses for improved electron microscopy
170 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking for information on Verity SD100 monochromator unit

7 hours ago

Can a magnifying mirror or prism be used somehow as a low-tech reading aid for the visually impaired?

Sep 7, 2024

Why tilting a diffraction grating produces tilted dots

Sep 2, 2024

Spherical Lens Model and Proof

Sep 2, 2024

Interpretation of a complex angle of refraction

Aug 28, 2024

The double-slit experiment with a pit in the screen

Aug 19, 2024

More from Optics

Load comments (0)