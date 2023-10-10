October 10, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Scientists study the effect of grape pomace on the digestive tract microbiota of herbivores

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists study the effect of grape pomace on the digestive tract microbiota of herbivores
Effect of control (CD) and grape pomace (GP) diets on the bacterial community structure of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). (A) The rarefaction curve calculated by observed features; (B) Alpha diversity representing species richness and evenness using Chao1 and Shannon indices of CD and GP in GIT; Principal-coordinate analysis (PCoA) of the GIT (C), rumen (D) and cecum (E) bacteria community at OTUs level by PERMANOVA analysis based on weight uniFrac distances. CDR, control diets rumen; GPR, GP rumen; CDJe, control diets jejunum; GPJe, GP jejunum; CDCe, control diets cecum; GPCe, GP cecum; CDCo, control diets colon; GPCo, GP colon. Data are presented as mean ± standard error of mean (SEM) (n = 5). ***p < 0.001, **0.001 < p < 0.01, *0.01 < p < 0.05. Credit: Frontiers in Microbiology (2023). DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2023.1264840

During the grape juice extraction and winemaking process, a significant amount of residue, which accounts for 20%–25% of the fresh grape weight, is generated.

Using these by-products as animal feed ingredients not only reduces but also creates favorable economic and ecological benefits through and resource recycling. However, the role of grape (GP) in shaping the gastrointestinal tract microbiota of sheep remains unclear.

Recently, researchers from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with colleagues from Ningxia University, selected Tan lambs and wine grape pomace to measure growth performance and conducted 16S rRNA gene sequencing to analyze the composition and function of bacteria and archaea in rumen, jejunum, cecum and colon.

The study was published in Frontiers in Microbiology on Sept. 28.

The researchers randomly designed a control diet fed with a basal diet and the experimental group was fed a diet containing 8% grape pomace for 46 days.

Results showed that grape pomace enhanced the abundance of Prevotella 1, Ruminococcus 2, and Sharpea, while decreasing the acetate-producing Ruminococcaceae and methane-producing Methanobrevibacter in the gastrointestinal tract of Tan lambs.

Adding 8% grape pomace to the feed did not affect the growth performance of Tan lambs, but promoted propionic acid metabolism, starch degradation, intestinal amino acid biosynthesis, rumen B-vitamins biosynthesis and reduced methane production by changing gastrointestinal microbiota.

"Our study provides a theoretical basis for further understanding the mechanism of pomace, the development and rational utilization of feed resources, as well as the reduction of methane emissions in ," said Yang Guo from NIEER, corresponding author of the study.

More information: Xindong Cheng et al, Effect of grape pomace supplement on growth performance, gastrointestinal microbiota, and methane production in Tan lambs, Frontiers in Microbiology (2023). DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2023.1264840

Journal information: Frontiers in Microbiology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Scientists study the effect of grape pomace on the digestive tract microbiota of herbivores (2023, October 10) retrieved 10 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-scientists-effect-grape-pomace-digestive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

From landfill to lipstick: Grape waste as a cosmetic and food ingredient
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

15 hours ago

If Mold & Fungal Spores are Literally Everywhere, Then Why. . .

Oct 8, 2023

Nobel Prize in medicine: Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman

Oct 4, 2023

Plasmid DNA from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Manufacturing

Oct 3, 2023

Pharmacist Injected Me w/ COVID Booster Before the Alcohol from the Prep Pad Dried

Sep 25, 2023

Microglia and myelin's role in Alzheimer’s disease

Sep 23, 2023

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)