October 23, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

The effects of mass layoffs on a brand and the role of corporate communication

by Lisa Wolf, Kühne Logistics University

brand
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Especially in times of economic crisis, companies frequently lay off employees. In the short term, this can reduce costs—but what consequences does this measure have for a company's brand? A new study by researchers from KLU, Tilburg University and KU Leuven has investigated the phenomenon and provides clear recommendations on how communication measures should be planned.

The results of the study show that after layoffs are announced, strength drops by an average of 18%. It only recovers after about seven weeks. "This negative effect is strongly influenced by the that take place in parallel," says Alexander Himme, Associate Professor of Management Accounting at KLU. Advertising and social media amplified the negative effect.

"If, on the other hand, companies send out a lot of PR and CSR messages in parallel with the layoff, this average damage to the brand can be significantly contained," Himme explains. An above-average positive brand image also proved to be a helpful "buffer" against brand damage caused by the announcement of mass layoffs.

Consumers differentiate between advertising and PR

How do PR or CSR measures differ from marketing measures? The researchers' study shows that rate marketing and activities as more entertaining, less trustworthy and, above all, cost-intensive.

"This is then perceived very negatively in the case of layoff announcements," says Himme. PR or CSR measures, on the other hand, are considered trustworthy and informative—as long as they are not pure "greenwashing" and, for example, society benefits from the measures.

Tip: Involve marketing professionals early on

"This may sound surprising, but a company's marketing department should be involved in planning measures such as layoffs from the very beginning," Himme says. "After all, image losses have a direct negative financial impact via falling sales or a low willingness to pay."

The damage to a company's brand can be limited by managing marketing, PR and CSR measures in parallel with the announcement of a mass layoff. "A long-term, coordinated communications strategy makes perfect sense here and protects the company from further image problems," says Himme.

The paper is published in the International Journal of Research in Marketing.

More information: Samuel Stäbler et al, How firm communication affects the impact of layoff announcements on brand strength over time, International Journal of Research in Marketing (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.ijresmar.2023.06.002

Journal information: International Journal of Research in Marketing

Provided by Kühne Logistics University

Citation: The effects of mass layoffs on a brand and the role of corporate communication (2023, October 23) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-effects-mass-layoffs-brand-role.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The commercial consequences of collective layoffs
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

9 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

10 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)