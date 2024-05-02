The International Journal of Research in Marketing is an international, double-blind peer-reviewed journal for marketing academics and practitioners. Building on a great tradition of global marketing scholarship, IJRM aims to contribute substantially to the field of marketing research by providing a high-quality medium for the dissemination of new marketing knowledge and methods. Among IJRM's targeted audience are marketing scholars, practitioners (e.g., marketing research and consulting professionals) and other interested groups and individuals.

Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/international-journal-of-research-in-marketing/ Impact factor 1.662 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA