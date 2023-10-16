October 16, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Examining the phenomenon of brand cancellation

by David Bradley, Inderscience

cancel culture
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Research in the International Journal of Technology Enhanced Learning has investigated the phenomenon of cancel culture and homed in on the emerging problem for companies of "brand cancellation." The work sheds light on the motivations and strategies that have led to this trend in the world of social media and beyond.

The work from Christina Kyriakou, Tao Papaioannou, and Marcos Komodromos of the University of Nicosia, Cyprus, alludes to cancel culture in which individuals or entities are, perhaps rightly, held accountable for their actions or statements, The results are based on an analysis of twenty in-depth interviews with communication and marketing professionals. It offers new insights into the nature of cancellation.

Offensive advertising content is apparently the primary driver behind brand cancellation. How we define offensive is a moot point as there will always be a proportion of any audience that will be sensitive or triggered by a given advertisement. Nevertheless, there is certain content that can be more obviously defined as offensive, such as sexist, racist, or otherwise discriminatory content, political propaganda, victim-blaming, and other matters.

Additionally, if a brand's ethical stance concerns beauty standards, gender equality, , and , then these too can play a significant role in the cancellation of a brand.

The research has shown that anonymity on , , and a desire for justice can motivate individuals to participate in a brand cancellation. Seemingly, nothing more sophisticated than unfollowing a brand has become a significant way to express one's disapproval of a problematic brand. It allows consumers to quietly distance themselves from the brand and thus to potentially reduce the brand's reach and ultimately affect its profits.

That said, in some cases, excessive or unjustified hate comments directed at a particular brand can have the reverse effect and even lead to increased support for that brand.

The research underscores the need for businesses to effectively manage their response to brand cancellation. Inevitably, from the company's perspective, they need to be aware that there is a way back from . Usually, a sincere public apology and the implementation of corrective action in response to a controversy will help. Brand management and citizen activism can be at odds, but there is space for compromise and acceptance on both sides.

More information: Christina Kyriakou et al, Online criticism and cancel culture in digital marketing: a case study of audience perceptions of brand cancellation, International Journal of Technology Enhanced Learning (2023). DOI: 10.1504/IJTEL.2023.133788

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: Examining the phenomenon of brand cancellation (2023, October 16) retrieved 16 October 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-10-phenomenon-brand-cancellation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Even loyal customers distance themselves after socially unacceptable mentions of the brand on social media
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Oct 15, 2023

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Oct 15, 2023

The Origin of Me and Bobbi McGee

Oct 14, 2023

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

Oct 13, 2023

21st Century Music

Oct 12, 2023

British Isles - a piece of visual history

Oct 11, 2023

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)