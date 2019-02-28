February 28, 2019

Branding in the age of social media

by David Bradley, Inderscience

social media
Brands have to vie with each other to grab our increasingly diminishing attention spans across a much wider range of media, from traditional print and broadcast to the rapidly changing social media that are so readily scrollable. Writing in the International Journal of the Business Environment, one research team explains how it has looked at the impact of social media on brand commitment and tested the mediation role of perceived value and brand image.

Homa Kavoosi Kalejahi and Mojtaba Ramezani of the Islamic Azad University, in Tabriz, Iran and Reza Rostamzadeh from the University's Urmia campus explain how firms always found it difficult to make their brands distinct through traditional means because branding is not only about a company's share of the market, but also the consumers' perception of that brand. In many ways, the advent of online has increased the customers' engagement with brands, but there are so many choices available that finding a way to stand out from the crowd in any given market remains a conundrum from marketing departments the world over.

The researchers undertook a case study of the consumer electronics company LG and looked at how brand commitment is influenced by perceived value and . The team's analysis confirms the hypothesis but also poses new questions about marketing in the era of online social and creating a unique that distinguishes itself from the competition.

More information: Homa Kavoosi Kalejahi et al. Impact of social media on brand commitment: testing the mediation role of perceived value and brand image, International Journal of Business Environment (2019). DOI: 10.1504/IJBE.2019.097966

