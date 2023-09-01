This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Developing silicones that are friendlier toward health and the environment
Polysiloxanes, the scientific name for silicones, possess exceptional properties, and are used in numerous fields ranging from cosmetics to aerospace. They are absolutely everywhere.
However, they have a major flaw, as small, cyclic oligosolixanes—toxic for the environment and identified as an endocrine disruptor—form during their synthesis.
To correct this drawback, a team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher recently developed a new process for synthesizing silicones in a cleaner and more environmentally-friendly manner by preventing the formation of these small cyclic oligosolixanes.
The results are published in Science and could have a considerable impact on the industrial sector.
More information: Limiao Shi et al, Ring-opening polymerization of cyclic oligosiloxanes without producing cyclic oligomers, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adi1342
Journal information: Science
