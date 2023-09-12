September 12, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Immigrant amnesty could increase their wages and boost US economy: Report

by Avery Ruxer Franklin, Rice University

immigrant
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Granting undocumented immigrants amnesty and legal status would improve the U.S. labor market, argues a new report from Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Undocumented immigrants represent a quarter of the immigrants living in the United States—around 12 million people. These people participate heavily in the U.S. economy, but their lack of legal status affects their , said author Hugh Cassidy, an associate professor of economics at Kansas State University.

In the report, Cassidy examines to understand the differences in wages between documented and . The results show a large amnesty program for undocumented immigrants would see their wages rise and even more so for women.

"Legal and undocumented immigrants tend to work in different occupations, even taking into account differences in characteristics such as and English language ability," Cassidy said. "This is especially true for female undocumented immigrants, who are much less likely than similar-looking but legal female immigrants to work in jobs that utilize high levels of analytical and interactive tasks."

The hours worked between documented and undocumented men were similar, but undocumented women work longer hours than documented women, according to the data. Cassidy's report expects that amnesty would cause wages to rise 2% for men and 4% for women.

Cassidy argues that given the estimated size of the undocumented population, total labor income could increase by $14 billion per year after amnesty. This would translate into more money being spent on goods and services for the American economy, he said.

"Improvements in undocumented earnings would mean more money spent on goods and services produced by both legal immigrant and nonimmigrant workers," Cassidy said. "Furthermore, amnesty would widen the scope of jobs available to undocumented immigrants—for example, by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses and occupational licenses, helping employers in need of workers fill currently vacant positions."

A widespread amnesty program, similar to the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA) of 1986, could improve wages and livelihoods of those already participating in and contributing to the American economy, Cassidy said. The IRCA granted amnesty to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants; those who had arrived before 1982, had a basic knowledge of U.S. civics, no and English proficiency were eligible.

The men and women who benefited from this amnesty experienced significant wage growth mostly due to the itself, Cassidy said.

"Amnesty would likely lead to a modest—though not insignificant—improvement in the wages of currently undocumented immigrants," the report reads. "It is important that the improved economic performance of undocumented immigrants be considered by policymakers when debating the value of a large-scale immigrant amnesty."

More information: Report: www.bakerinstitute.org/researc … oost-us-labor-market

Provided by Rice University

Citation: Immigrant amnesty could increase their wages and boost US economy: Report (2023, September 12) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-09-immigrant-amnesty-wages-boost-economy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Restrictions on postpartum public insurance endanger health of immigrant moms, study reveals
52 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

10 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

10 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (1)