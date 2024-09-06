Rice University is the common name for William Marsh Rice Institute for the Advancement of Letters, Science and Art. It was established in 1891 and opened in 1912 in Houston, Texas. Rice University has approximately 5200 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students. Rice University is noted for its applied science programs including Nanotechnology, artificial heart research, structural chemical analysis and space science. The Center for Nanoscale Science and Technology was renamed for Nobel Prize winner, Richard E. Smalley a Rice professor. Later the Center for Biological and Environmental Nanotechnology was created. Rice University welcomes public and press inquiries.

Address 402C Lovett Hall, MS-300 Houston, Texas 77005-2659 Website http://www.rice.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rice_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

