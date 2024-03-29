March 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study identifies protein responsible for gas vesicle clustering in bacteria

by Patrick Kurp, Rice University

Study identifies protein responsible for gas vesicle clustering in bacteria
Simulated configuration of the protein structure. Credit: Rice University

Gas vesicles are hollow structures made of protein found in the cells of certain microorganisms, and researchers at Rice University believe they can be programmed for use in biomedical applications.

"Inside cells, gas vesicles are packed in a beautiful honeycomb pattern. How this pattern is formed has never been thoroughly understood. We are presenting the first identification of a that can regulate this patterning, and we believe this will be a milestone in molecular microbiology," said George Lu, assistant professor of bioengineering and a Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas scholar.

Lu and colleagues have published their findings in a paper published in Nature Microbiology. The lead author is Zongru Li, a fourth-year bioengineering doctoral student in Lu's Laboratory for Synthetic Macromolecular Assemblies.

"Gas vesicles are cylindrical tubes closed by conical end caps," Li said. "They provide buoyancy within the cells of their native hosts."

The vesicles are found naturally in five phyla of bacteria and two groups of archaea (single-cell organisms). Most are restricted to planktonic microorganisms often found in freshwater ponds. The recent engineering of vesicles has led to several applications, including reporter gene imaging, acoustic control, and payload delivery.

Study identifies protein responsible for gas vesicle clustering in bacteria
Gene knockout screening determines GvpU is essential for the clustering of GVs, and purified GvpU reconstitutes the GV cluster. Credit: Nature Microbiology (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-024-01648-3

Co-author Yifan Dai, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in Saint Louis, said they were drawn to the research with the question of why the vesicles can form in the honeycomb pattern.

With help from his WashU colleague Alex Holehouse and colleagues from Duke University, Ashutosh Chilkoti, and Lingchong You, the team of researchers found that this pattern is the most efficient use of space and the cluster form plays a part in how it functions.

Most notably, these protein clusters formed in subsaturated solution, a previously identified new form of biological structure, and that drives the organization of these vesicles. The bottom line is that they found the function behind this mysterious new form.

"These teams led by Lu lab found that a unique form of protein clusters exclusively assembled in subsaturated solution drives the clustering behaviors," said Dai. This adds to the line of evidence on how phase transition affects cellular organization and cellular functions, he added.

Lu and his team, using genetic, biochemical, and imaging approaches, are exploring protein nanostructures. Gas vesicles stabilize the air bubbles inside the bacterial cytosol—the fluids inside the cells—and provide a liquid-gas interface that can be used for ultrasound or MRI contrast.

"In our lab, we are leveraging the power of synthetic biology to expand the applications of these protein nanostructures," Li said. "By engineering genes and cells, we aim to build gas vesicles that perform even more efficiently in biotechnological and ."

More information: Zongru Li et al, Phase transition of GvpU regulates gas vesicle clustering in bacteria, Nature Microbiology (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-024-01648-3

Journal information: Nature Microbiology

Provided by Rice University

Citation: Study identifies protein responsible for gas vesicle clustering in bacteria (2024, March 29) retrieved 29 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-protein-responsible-gas-vesicle-clustering.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Unraveling the mysteries of the presynapse with super resolution microscopy
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What do large moles on the body indicate?

2 hours ago

Avian flu - A new study led by a team from the University of Maryland

Mar 27, 2024

Are all biological catabolic reactions exergonic?

Mar 20, 2024

A First of Its Kind: A Calcium-based signal in the Human Brain

Mar 18, 2024

Biological culture and cultural biology

Mar 17, 2024

Potentially fatal dog parasite found in the Colorado River

Mar 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)