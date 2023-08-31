August 31, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers determine how type II restriction endonuclease Sau3AI cleaves DNA

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

How type II restriction endonuclease Sau3AI cleaves DNA?
The structure of Sau3AI C-terminal and DNA complex. Credit: SARI

Sau3AI is a type II restriction enzyme widely used for genetic manipulation, such as genome library construction. Sau3AI consists of two domains, the N-terminal domain (Sau3AI-N) and the C-terminal domain (Sau3AI-C). How these two domains work together to cut DNA remains unclear.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Yu Feng from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Prof. He Jianhua from Wuhan University reported a self-activating mechanism in which the Sau3AI C-terminal domain opens the N-terminal catalytic domain through allosteric effects to achieve cleavage of DNA-specific sites. The results were published in Structure on Aug. 30.

Due to DNA cleavage activity, Sau3AI cannot be expressed in Escherichia coli, and thus, a catalytic site mutant, Sau3AI-E64A, was used for exogenous expression and structural research. The crystal structure of the Sau3AI-E64A mutant reveals that when DNA is not bound, a loop region (333–342) of the C-terminal domain hangs over DNA binding site of N-terminal domain, preventing N-terminal domain from binding to DNA.

Analysis of the Sau3AI C-terminal domain and DNA complex structure indicated that the loop region (261–268 and 280–295) of C-terminal domain was significantly altered after binding to DNA, implying that Sau3AI may undergo after C-terminal domain binds to DNA.

Furthermore, the researchers conducted gel shift experiment on the DNA binding key amino acid residue mutants (K257A, S424A, and T435A) in C-terminal domain to confirm that C-terminal binding DNA plays a crucial role in activating the catalytic activity of N-terminal domain. These results suggest that C-terminal domain activates the enzymatic activity of N-terminal domain through allosteric effects.

The researchers suggested that Sau3AI is a type IIE restriction enzyme, but unlike other type IIE restriction enzymes, it is monomeric rather than homodimer. Two in Sau3AI play a similar role to homodimers in other type IIE restriction enzymes, suggesting that Sau3AI represents a new subclass of type IIE restriction enzymes.

More information: Yahui Liu et al, The crystal structures of Sau3AI with and without bound DNA suggest a self-activation-based DNA cleavage mechanism, Structure (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.str.2023.08.005

Journal information: Structure

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers determine how type II restriction endonuclease Sau3AI cleaves DNA (2023, August 31) retrieved 31 August 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-08-ii-restriction-endonuclease-sau3ai-cleaves.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

How Polycomb repressive deubiquitinase specifically removes H2AK119 ubiquitination on nucleosome
0 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)