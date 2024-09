Structure is a peer-reviewed scientific journal founded by Wayne A. Hendrickson, Carl-Ivar Brändén and Alan R. Fersht in September 1993. It focuses on protein structure and related issues. The journal is published monthly by Cell Press. The current editors are Christopher D. Lima and Andrej Sali.

Publisher Cell Press Country United States History 1993–present Website http://www.cell.com/structure/home

