Video: Why are mosquitos so obsessed with me?

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Some people are more attractive to mosquitos than others, and new research is starting to show why.

This Reactions episode dives into the chemistry of the molecules on our skin that make some of us so much more appealing to these pesky insects.

It also reveals which products we can use to try to deter them.

Provided by American Chemical Society

