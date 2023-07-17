This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:
Video: Why are mosquitos so obsessed with me?
Some people are more attractive to mosquitos than others, and new research is starting to show why.
This Reactions episode dives into the chemistry of the molecules on our skin that make some of us so much more appealing to these pesky insects.
It also reveals which products we can use to try to deter them.
Provided by American Chemical Society