Chemistry is helping us figure out how life got started on Earth and is giving us molecules to look for on other planets. In this episode of Reactions, we break down what "life" is and how likely we are to find it out in the cosmos:

Citation: Video: What is life? And will we find it on other planets? (2021, March 8) retrieved 8 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-video-life-planets.html

