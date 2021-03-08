March 8, 2021

Video: What is life? And will we find it on other planets?

by American Chemical Society

What is life? And will we find it on other planets? (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Chemistry is helping us figure out how life got started on Earth and is giving us molecules to look for on other planets. In this episode of Reactions, we break down what "life" is and how likely we are to find it out in the cosmos:

Explore further

Software program Allchemy identifies prebiotic synthesis of biochemical compounds from primordial precursors
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: What is life? And will we find it on other planets? (2021, March 8) retrieved 8 March 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-video-life-planets.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

1420 MHz--- the emission frequency of cold hydrogen gas

Mar 06, 2021

When to apply ΔH and Q

Mar 06, 2021

Removing green copper oxides with Electrolysis, chemicals, etc.

Mar 06, 2021

Na₄FeO₃

Mar 06, 2021

Is the O2 bond hybridized or not? "Experts" give conflicting answers...

Mar 02, 2021

Electrolysis of Water -- Rate of Reaction?

Feb 28, 2021

More from Chemistry

User comments