June 5, 2023

Video: This kind of ice is actually glass

by American Chemical Society

This kind of ice is actually glass (video)
This episode of Reactions dives into something truly out-of-this-world: amorphous ice.

While ice here on Earth is typically regular and crystalline, ice out in space is a whole lot more interesting.

The found on distant moons and comets can tell us about the history of our solar system and shed light on how to make new electronics.

It's also, literally, cool.

