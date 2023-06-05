Video: This kind of ice is actually glass

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: The American Chemical Society

This episode of Reactions dives into something truly out-of-this-world: amorphous ice.

While ice here on Earth is typically regular and crystalline, ice out in space is a whole lot more interesting.

The amorphous ice found on distant moons and comets can tell us about the history of our solar system and shed light on how to make new electronics.

It's also, literally, cool. Credit: American Chemical Society