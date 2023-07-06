July 6, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers propose post-synthetic modification of covalent organic frameworks for carbon dioxide electroreduction

by LI Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers propose post-synthetic modification of covalent organic frameworks for carbon dioxide electroreduction
Schematic illustration of multilevel post-synthetic modification. a Effects of reduction reaction, Menshutkin reaction and multilevel post-synthetic modification on the bond change and charge state. b The synthesis of N+-COF, NH-COF and N+-NH-COF from the base COF (CoTAPP-PATA-COF). Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39544-9

Covalent organic frameworks (COFs), possessing ordered pores and high-precision functionalization, are regarded as an ideal class of templates to construct catalysts for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction (CO2RR).

C-N bonds can improve adsorption of CO2 and ionic skeletons can promote charge transfer, further enhancing conductivity. However, direct bottom-up synthesis can hardly realize co-existence of C-N bonds and ionic frameworks due to the and weak strength of the linkage.

A research team led by Prof. Zeng Gaofeng and Assoc. Prof. Xu Qing from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a multilevel post-synthetic modification strategy to construct catalytic COFs towards CO2RR with high activity and selectivity.

The results were published in Nature Communications.

Catalytic COFs synthesized by the post modification showed a maximum turnover frequency value of 9922.68 h–1 at –1.0 V and the highest faradaic efficiency of 97.32% at –0.8 V, which were higher than that of the base COF and the single-modified COFs.

Electrocatalysis tests and characterizations revealed that C-N bonds could improve catalytic selectivity and ionic skeleton contributed to higher activity.

Furthermore, illustrated that the easier formation of immediate *CO from COOH* was the rate-determined step, and strengthened .

This work provides a deeper understanding of COFs in CO2 reduction reaction. It sheds light on constructing multilevel post-synthetic modification COFs towards tailored activity and high stability.

More information: Minghao Liu et al, Post-synthetic modification of covalent organic frameworks for CO2 electroreduction, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39544-9

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers propose post-synthetic modification of covalent organic frameworks for carbon dioxide electroreduction (2023, July 6) retrieved 6 July 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-post-synthetic-modification-covalent-frameworks-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers construct non-interpenetrated 3D covalent organic framework for Au ions capture
3 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)