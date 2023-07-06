Researchers propose post-synthetic modification of covalent organic frameworks for carbon dioxide electroreduction

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Schematic illustration of multilevel post-synthetic modification. a Effects of reduction reaction, Menshutkin reaction and multilevel post-synthetic modification on the bond change and charge state. b The synthesis of N+-COF, NH-COF and N+-NH-COF from the base COF (CoTAPP-PATA-COF). Credit: Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39544-9

Covalent organic frameworks (COFs), possessing ordered pores and high-precision functionalization, are regarded as an ideal class of templates to construct catalysts for electrocatalytic carbon dioxide reduction reaction (CO 2 RR).

C-N bonds can improve adsorption of CO 2 and ionic skeletons can promote charge transfer, further enhancing conductivity. However, direct bottom-up synthesis can hardly realize co-existence of C-N bonds and ionic frameworks due to the electrostatic repulsion and weak strength of the linkage.

A research team led by Prof. Zeng Gaofeng and Assoc. Prof. Xu Qing from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a multilevel post-synthetic modification strategy to construct catalytic COFs towards CO 2 RR with high activity and selectivity.

The results were published in Nature Communications.

Catalytic COFs synthesized by the post modification showed a maximum turnover frequency value of 9922.68 h–1 at –1.0 V and the highest faradaic efficiency of 97.32% at –0.8 V, which were higher than that of the base COF and the single-modified COFs.

Electrocatalysis tests and characterizations revealed that C-N bonds could improve catalytic selectivity and ionic skeleton contributed to higher activity.

Furthermore, theoretical calculations illustrated that the easier formation of immediate *CO from COOH* was the rate-determined step, and methyl groups strengthened electron density.

This work provides a deeper understanding of COFs in CO 2 reduction reaction. It sheds light on constructing multilevel post-synthetic modification COFs towards tailored activity and high stability.

More information: Minghao Liu et al, Post-synthetic modification of covalent organic frameworks for CO 2 electroreduction, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39544-9 Journal information: Nature Communications