June 21, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Breakthrough in stabilization of solid electrolyte paves way to all-solid-state batteries

by Osaka Metropolitan University

Key material, solid electrolyte, created for all-solid-state batteries
Credit: Osaka Metropolitan University

Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have achieved an unprecedented stabilization of the high-temperature phase of Li3PS4—a critical material for all-solid-state batteries—thus attaining exceptional ionic conductivity even at room temperature. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to the realization of all-solid-state batteries and the adoption of this technology in a broad range of applications, including electric vehicles. The results were published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

All-solid-state batteries are expected to be put to practical use as next-generation energy storage devices that integrate high levels of safety and enhanced , thereby realizing a sustainable society. All-solid-state lithium batteries operate by facilitating the movement of lithium ions through a . However, since ions cannot move freely within solids, the development of solid electrolytes with high ion conductivity that, like liquid electrolytes, enable the rapid movement of lithium ions, is imperative.

A research group led by Professor Akitoshi Hayashi and Associate Professor Atsushi Sakuda of the Graduate School of Engineering at Osaka Metropolitan University succeeded in stabilizing, for the first time, the high-temperature phase of Li3PS4 (α-Li3PS4), which exhibits high ion conductivity, at room temperature via rapid heating to crystallize Li3PS4 at 400 °C min−1. Since Li3PS4 is a promising solid electrolyte, this achievement makes possible the development of materials for all- with higher performance.

Professor Hayashi explained, "Li3PS4 showcases varied crystal structures depending on . The high-temperature phase is generally recognized for its superior ionic conductivity; however, the challenge has been to stabilize this phase at . We finally accomplished it by focusing on the heating rate during crystallization. This is the culmination of nearly 20 years dedicated to the development of all-solid-state battery materials."

More information: Takuya Kimura et al, Stabilizing High-Temperature α-Li3PS4 by Rapidly Heating the Glass, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2023). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.3c03827

Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Osaka Metropolitan University

Citation: Breakthrough in stabilization of solid electrolyte paves way to all-solid-state batteries (2023, June 21) retrieved 21 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-breakthrough-stabilization-solid-electrolyte-paves.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Elucidation of electrolyte decomposition behavior in all-solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries
47 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)