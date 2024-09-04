Osaka Metropolitan University (Ōsaka kŌritsu daigaku), abbreviated to OMU, is a Japanese public university that was established through the integration of Osaka City University (OCU) and Osaka Prefecture University (OPU) on 1 April 2022. OMU was inaugurated with 1 undergraduate college, 11 undergraduate schools and 15 graduate schools. With the integration of the two universities, the number of students amounts to about 16,000, which is the largest scale in Japan as a public university.

Osaka Metropolitan University

Compounds from nucleic acids in food show anticancer effects

When people eat, they ingest the nucleic acids that reside in all living things. The compounds in these acids could inhibit the growth of cancer cells, according to findings published in PLOS ONE by Osaka Metropolitan University ...

Cell & Microbiology

Aug 29, 2024

0

2

Sustaining oyster farming with sturdier rafts

Amid the rising human population and pressure on food supplies, the world can't be everyone's oyster. But perhaps there might be more oysters to eat if an Osaka Metropolitan University-led research team's findings mean sturdy ...

Ecology

Aug 26, 2024

0

9

Shining light on similar crystals reveals photoreactions can differ

A rose by any other name is a rose, but what of a crystal? Osaka Metropolitan University-led researchers have found that single crystals of four anthracene derivatives with different substituents react differently when irradiated ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 25, 2024

0

24

