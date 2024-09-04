Osaka Metropolitan University (Ōsaka kŌritsu daigaku), abbreviated to OMU, is a Japanese public university that was established through the integration of Osaka City University (OCU) and Osaka Prefecture University (OPU) on 1 April 2022. OMU was inaugurated with 1 undergraduate college, 11 undergraduate schools and 15 graduate schools. With the integration of the two universities, the number of students amounts to about 16,000, which is the largest scale in Japan as a public university.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed