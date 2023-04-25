April 25, 2023

Defect-rich MnOx nanobelts prepared for glutathione detection in recent study

by Zhao Weiwei and Ye Yixin, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Growth mechanism of the ultrathin MnOx NBs. Credit: Ji Shihan

A recent study published in Sensors and Actuators: B. Chemical highlights the development of highly active oxidase mimics using MnOx nanobelts (NBs) generated through laser irradiation in liquid (LIL) techniques by researchers from Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institute of Physical Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Although nanozymes with oxidase mimic activity have shown promise for biomarker sensing, their lower activity compared to natural enzymes has constrained their wider application.

In this research, the team identified that MnOx NBs with an ultrathin layered structure improve catalytic active site exposure and the negative charge layer of birnessite-type MnOx NBs enhances affinity for positive substrates such as 3,3',5,5'-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB).

Significantly, created via reduced the adsorption energy of the MnOx NBs for oxygen, resulting in excellent substrate affinity (Km = 0.0087 mM) and high catalytic rate (Vmax = 6.04 × 10-7 M/s).

Furthermore, (GSH) inhibition of nanozymes with oxidase (OXD) mimics was exploited in the establishment of a fast and highly sensitive method for GSH determination.

These findings may provide new strategies for synthesizing highly active nanozymes for biomarker applications.

More information: Sihan Ji et al, Laser-generated defect-rich MnOx nanobelts with high oxidase mimic activity for glutathione detection, Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.snb.2023.133595

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

