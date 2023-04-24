Enhanced performance of oxygen vacancies on carbon dioxide adsorption and activation over different phases of ZrO₂

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Activation process of CO 2 on c-ZrO 2 , t-ZrO 2 , m-ZrO 2 surfaces with the presence of oxygen vacancies. Credit: Frontiers in Energy (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11708-023-0867-7

Excessive use of fossil energy causes global warming and other environmental problems. To reduce the greenhouse effect, two major greenhouse gases-CO 2 and CH 4 as the feedback are used to produce syngas (CO and H 2 ) by CO 2 -CH 4 reforming technique (DRM).

The key to DRM is the choice of catalyst. The catalyst for DRM reaction mainly consists of two parts: the active metal and the support, in which a suitable support plays an important role in promoting the reaction activity and stability. Currently, ZrO 2 is considered as a promising catalyst support due to the presence of oxygen vacancies. However, studies on the effect of oxygen vacancies on the ZrO 2 surface for CO 2 adsorption and activation processes are still lacking.

A research group of Juntian Niu from Taiyuan University of Technology investigated the effect of oxygen vacancies for the adsorption and activation of CO 2 on the surface ZrO 2 by density functional theory (DFT) calculations.

They found that the oxygen vacancies contribute greatly to both the adsorption and activation of CO 2 , and the essence lies in oxygen vacancies greatly facilitate the charge transfer from the ZrO 2 surface to the CO 2 molecule. Additionally, it was found that t-ZrO 2 with the presence of oxygen vacancies is most favorable to the adsorption and activation of CO 2 by the comparison of different ZrO 2 crystalline phases.

The new findings elucidated the role of oxygen vacancies in CO 2 adsorption and activation for the preparation of high-performance DRM reaction catalysts using ZrO 2 . Meanwhile, it provided guidance for the design of CO 2 high-efficient catalysts at an atomic level.

More information: Juntian Niu et al, Enhanced performance of oxygen vacancies on CO2 adsorption and activation over different phases of ZrO2, Frontiers in Energy (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s11708-023-0867-7

