April 28, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Artificial photosynthesis for environmentally friendly food production

by Technical University Munich

Artificial photosynthesis for environmentally friendly food production
Graphical abstract. Credit: Chem Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.checat.2022.100502

Ensuring the supply of food to the constantly growing world population and protecting the environment at the same time are often conflicting objectives. Now researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) have successfully developed a method for the synthetic manufacture of nutritional protein using a type of artificial photosynthesis. The animal feed industry is the primary driver of high demand for large volumes of nutritional protein, which is also suitable for use in meat substitute products.

A group led by Prof. Volker Sieber at the TUM Campus Straubing for Biotechnology and Sustainability (TUMCS) has succeeded in producing the amino acid L-alanine, an essential building block in proteins, from the environmentally harmful gas CO2.

Their indirect biotechnological process involves methanol as an intermediate. Until now, for has been typically produced in the with large-scale agricultural space requirements and negative consequences for biodiversity. The paper is published in the journal Chem Catalysis.

The CO2, which is removed from the atmosphere, is first turned into methanol using green electricity and hydrogen. The new method converts this intermediate into L-alanine in a multi-stage process using synthetic enzymes; the method is extremely effective and generates very high yields. L-alanine is one of the most important components of protein, which is essential to the nutrition of both humans and animals.

Prof. Sieber, of the TUM Professorship for Chemistry of Biogenic Resources, explains, "Compared to growing plants, this method requires far less space to create the same amount of L-alanine, when the energy used comes from solar or wind power sources. The more efficient use of space means a kind of artificial photosynthesis can be used to produce the same amount of foodstuffs on significantly fewer acres. This paves the way for a smaller ecological footprint in agriculture."

The manufacture of L-alanine is only the first step for the scientists. "We also want to produce other from CO2 using and to further increase efficiency in the realization process," says co-author Vivian Willers, who developed the process as a doctoral candidate at the TUM Campus Straubing. The researchers add that the project is a good example of how bioeconomy and hydrogen economy in combination can make it possible to achieve more sustainability.

More information: Vivian Pascal Willers et al, Cell-free enzymatic L-alanine synthesis from green methanol, Chem Catalysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.checat.2022.100502

Provided by Technical University Munich

Citation: Artificial photosynthesis for environmentally friendly food production (2023, April 28) retrieved 28 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-artificial-photosynthesis-environmentally-friendly-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Meteorites plus gamma rays could have given Earth the building blocks for life
15 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)