January 19, 2023

Research into a means of in-body transport for cancer medicines

by Jennifer Opel, Bayreuth University

Research into a means of in-body transport for cancer medicines
Graphical abstract. Credit: Bioactive Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.bioactmat.2023.01.005

In a study, Bayreuth junior professor Dr. Meike Leiske has demonstrated which properties polymers should have in order to reach only certain cells. In the future, this should enable active substances to reach cancer cells directly and avoid the healthy cells.

Due to their versatility and comparatively low production costs, are promising carrier materials for drugs. Prof. Dr. Meike Leiske, junior professor for sustainable and functional polymer systems at the University of Bayreuth, is working on such a transport medium for drugs in her research.

In the most recent study, the results of which she published together with two colleagues from Ghent University (Belgium) in the journal Bioactive Materials, transport without an active substance was tested in a cell culture on breast cancer cells.

In this context, polymers containing such as have shown promise. In the now published study, Leiske and her colleagues were able to reveal various properties that influence specificity. The term specificity indicates how reliably the polymer reaches the site of action, i.e. the cancer cell. This also identified the type of polymer that can reach the but is not taken up by other, non-cancerous cells.

"If, in a further step, the active substance is then coupled to such a polymer, it comes directly to the affected cell, but not to the in the patient's body," Leiske explains. "The results of the current study underline the importance of studying polymer-based carrier materials in detail, as even small changes to their can have a major impact on their interactions in the biological environment."

These small changes and their influence need to be further explored in the future. "Cancer cells are very different. So this is just the beginning of the research now. Understanding the interactions is of great importance for the development of site-specific smart polymer nanomaterials in medical and pharmaceutical applications."

More information: Meike N. Leiske et al, Impact of the polymer backbone chemistry on interactions of amino-acid-derived zwitterionic polymers with cells, Bioactive Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.bioactmat.2023.01.005

Provided by Bayreuth University

Citation: Research into a means of in-body transport for cancer medicines (2023, January 19) retrieved 19 January 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-01-in-body-cancer-medicines.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Machine-learning model instantly predicts polymer properties
3 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)