The University of Bayreuth is a public research university situated in Bayreuth, Germany. It was founded in 1975 as a campus university focusing on international collaboration and interdisciplinarity. The university has an outstanding reputation in a broad range of disciplines and currently maintains a network of more than 450 international cooperations with research institutes and universities around the world. It is broadly organized into six undergraduate and graduate faculties, with each faculty defining its own admission standards and academic programs in near autonomy. The university is renowned for offering several interdisciplinary courses such as Philosophy & Economics, Global Change Ecology, Theatre and Media studies, and Health Economics. The management, economics and law programs are ranked among the top degrees in Germany. It is a member of the Elite Network of Bavaria (Elitenetzwerk Bayern), a coalition of leading research universities jointly offering graduate programs and international doctorate programs.

Light-responsive gene regulation at the mRNA level

Researchers at the University of Bayreuth have established a new optogenetic approach that can control the bacterial production of proteins at the mRNA level using blue light. The new system gates the activation of the genetic ...

Biotechnology

Aug 14, 2024

Researchers reprogram bacterial gene activity with red light

Researchers at the University of Bayreuth have changed the sensitivity of bacterial systems for controlling gene activity to red light and reprogrammed their molecular response to the light stimulus. The results, published ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 11, 2024

Previously unknown dormouse habitat identified

Bayreuth researchers have shown for the first time that the dormouse, which is strictly protected in Germany, not only uses woody structures as a habitat, but also reed beds. The study is published in the Journal of Vertebrate ...

Plants & Animals

May 22, 2024

Mycoheterotrophic plants as a key to the 'Wood Wide Web'

Bayreuth researchers shed light on the natural evidence for the occurrence and function of networks of fungi and plants—so-called mycorrhizal networks. Through this "Wood Wide Web," plants can exchange resources and even ...

Plants & Animals

Apr 19, 2024

New polymers show interaction with cells

A new development in biomedical research could open the door to a variety of new applications: Scientists at the University of Bayreuth have found that certain polymers, called polyanions, can penetrate cells in a unique ...

Biochemistry

Apr 3, 2024

