November 1, 2022

Advances in selective laser sintering of polymers

by International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

Advances in selective laser sintering of polymers
(a) Schematic diagram of the SLS process; (b) Coalescence process of two polymer particles; (c) Ankle-foot orthoses fabricated by additive manufacturing; (d) Dual selective laser sintering minitablets, the yellow regions mean the Ethyl Cellulose regions, whereas the blue regions mean the Kollicoat Instant release regions. Credit: Wei Han, Lingbao Kong, Min Xu.

Researchers at Fudan University, China, reviewed the fundamental mechanisms and recent developments in the selective laser sintering (SLS) of polymers, which is of great help for researchers to learn more about the fantastic additive manufacturing method of polymers. The review is published in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing.

The binding mechanism of polymers in SLS was introduced based on the Frenkel-Eshelby model when assuming that the particle radius is constant. Further, the typical applications of the SLS polymers parts have been studied, considering the biomedical, pharmaceutical, electronic applications and so on. Finally, future research was summarized based on the above.

"Laser resin is an extremely complex process because of the combination of optics, , chemistry, and thermal disciplines. To obtain parts with superior physical and , it is necessary to deeply understand the sintering mechanism, the influence of process parameters, and the optimization of the sintering process," lead author Professor Wei Han said.

"Laser sintered parts have been widely used in automobiles, , and daily necessities," said Prof. Lingbao Kong, professor at Shanghai Ultra-Precision Optical Manufacturing Engineering Research Center of Fudan University.

"However, the number of suitable SLS resins has been relatively small for a long time, and there is still a gap between the mechanical properties and density of sintered parts of some special resin materials and the . Research on new materials, sintering mechanisms, and new application areas still need to be explored further."

Professor Min Xu, director of Shanghai Ultra-Precision Optical Manufacturing Engineering Research Center of Fudan University, said, "Compared with , extrusion molding and other methods widely used in the industry, the efficiency of laser sintering polymer is still too low. To widely apply polymer sintering methods in the industry, innovative and efficient new sintering methods require research and attention."

"Polymer particle coalescence mechanism, new SLS polymer, high-speed polymer sintering method, post-processing of sintered polymer, and simulation of sintering process will be the significantly important research in the near future," Professor Han said.

More information: Wei Han, Lingbao Kong and Min Xu, Advances in selective laser sintering of polymers, International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2022). DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/ac9096

Provided by International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

Citation: Advances in selective laser sintering of polymers (2022, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-advances-laser-sintering-polymers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mimicking the Earth's crust: Examining solidification of building material candidates by cold sintering
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can you detect the Earth's Rotation Using a Hockey Puck on Ice?

23 hours ago

Color of a mirror on the Earth

Oct 30, 2022

Focussing on the Treadmill of Veritasium's Blackbird faster than wind

Oct 28, 2022

Thinking about a calendar epoch based on the field of physics

Oct 28, 2022

Are there inherent limits to Interferometer size?

Oct 24, 2022

Does the theory of information have anything to offer for physics?

Oct 18, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)