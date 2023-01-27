Fish-on-Chips: An optofluidic platform to investigate the neural and chemosensory axes of zebrafish
by Thamarasee Jeewandara , Phys.org
Neuroscientists study chemosensory processing by establishing chemical cues and the corresponding behavioral responses to record large-scale neuronal activity. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Samuel Sy and a team of scientists in neurology, health sciences, biomedical engineering and mathematics in China and France presented a new method based on a set of optofluidic tools. This technology established chemical delivery to simultaneously image the behavioral outputs and whole-brain neural activities at cellular resolution in larval zebrafish.
The team included a fluidics-based swimming arena within the experimental setup and an integrated microfluidics-light sheet fluorescence microscopy system. The technical methods incorporated laminar fluid flow to achieve chemical cue representation. The team named the new technique "Fish-on-Chips," which is now ready to empower investigations of neural coding in the chemical senses.
Systems-level investigations of the brain
Neuroscientists explore the brain to understand behavioral goals of animals and comprehend the underlying algorithmic and neuronal mechanisms. Researchers have thus far developed a variety of sophisticated tools to mimic the natural habitats and thereby reconstruct the sensory environments of an animal for behavioral analysis at cellular resolution. For example, larval zebrafish are attractive vertebrates due to their capacity to rapidly acquire innate chemosensory, auditory and visually guided behaviors.
Evolutionarily, chemosensation is the oldest existing sensory system, and researchers have made considerable efforts to understand the behaviors underlying neural basis in a variety of popular model organisms in systems neuroscience.
While fluidics and microfluidics provide precise fluid regulation to study chemosensation, a custom microfluidics-integrated light-sheet fluorescence microscope can establish whole-brain neuronal activity imaging at cellular resolution. In this report, Sy and colleagues therefore used a fluidics and microfluidics-based method alongside a microfluidics-integrated light sheet fluorescence microscope to study chemosensation for chemical cue delivery in small animals.
Chemosensory behavioral assays
To understand chemosensory-guided behavior under biomimicry, the team established a behavioral assay for larval zebrafish with a precisely defined arena in which the concentration profile of a chemical remained constant. The team maintained equal flow rates for all three inlets to establish clear separation of fluidic stream zones in the presence of actively swimming larvae.
Additionally, the researchers uncovered the circuit principles of chemosensory processing to deliver chemical stimuli while simultaneously recording neuronal activity. They accomplished this by stabilizing the larval subjects to establish compatibility with neuronal imaging methods while precisely regulating the delivery of a chemical stimuli. They also designed a light sheet fluorescence microscope-compatible microfluidic chip to stabilize the larvae for high-quality neuronal activity imaging and thereby ensured microfluidic chip compatibility.
Imaging neuronal activities and behavior
The research team next sought to stably integrate the microfluidic components with a custom-built light sheet fluorescence microscope for additional experiments. Using the platform, they examined nine behaviorally active larvae with spontaneous tail flipping frequency for behavioral recording and chemosensory activities, as well as associated neuronal behavior at cellular resolution within the Fish-on-Chips navigation arena. The scientists also explored chemosensory behavioral algorithms underlying the species during cadaveric avoidance, where the model organisms relied on binasal inputs.
Outlook
In this way, Samuel Sy and colleagues built on existing experimental advances established across the past decade within circuit neuroscience. They credit their research advances in part to newer methods that permit comprehensive behavioral monitoring and large-scale cellular-resolution of neuronal activities in diverse regions of the brain. The team developed an optofluidic method to assess chemosensory-mediated actions and brain-wide neural representations in larval zebrafish integrated with light-sheet fluorescence microscopy for whole brain imaging.
The microfluidics-based behavioral, chemical delivery and imaging principles demonstrated with Fish-on-Chips can be readily adapted to study chemosensory behaviors in several other organisms of similar size or smaller length scales such as bacterial and larvae of drosophila as well. While wild animals in the scale of interest can navigate more complex odor landscapes, the Fish-on-Chips navigation platform offers a precisely regulated optofluidic setup to comparatively assess the neural representation of individual odors and detect the ensuing behavior of organisms. This experimental device will allow the team to gain deeper insights into the principles of sensory information processing.
