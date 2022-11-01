November 1, 2022

Holographic microscopy provides insights into the life of microplankton

by University of Gothenburg

Holographic microscopy provides insights into the life of microplankton
An illustration of microplankton in a solution. The round rings under the microplankton are the holograms formed when light is refracted by the microplankton. Credit: University of Gothenburg

Using holograms created in digital microscopes and interpreted using artificial intelligence (AI), researchers can now follow the lives of microplankton at the individual level for the first time. The method is the result of an interdisciplinary research project at the University of Gothenburg.

Plankton are one of the most important organisms on Earth. More than half of all the world's oxygen is produced by phytoplankton in the oceans. Yet knowledge about these lifeforms is limited, mainly due to their size.

"Until now I had to study microplankton at the group level, but thanks to this new AI based I can see how individual microplanktons move, eat, grow and reproduce," says Erik Selander, at the University of Gothenburg.

The only way to study microplankton at the individual level

Erik Selander heard Giovanni Volpe, Professor in Physics at the University, spoke at a previous conference about the new technique where light refracted through a particle creates a hologram that can be studied instead of the particle. Using AI, the holograms can be analyzed at much higher speeds providing more and finer details. Selander and Volpe then started an interdisciplinary project that targeted microplankton.

"We have a good understanding of who eats who, and where they go in the case of larger organisms such as animals and birds that we see every day. The method we have developed is the only one that works to study microscopic organisms at the individual level," says Giovanni Volpe.

AI makes the method much faster

The method uses LED light to analyze microplankton in holographic microscopes and this ensures that the organisms remain unaffected during the process. This discovery has been reported in the journal eLife.

"The microplankton cells we examine are only a few hundredths of a millimeter in size. But they are so numerous that they affect the entire carbon cycle of the ocean. In total, single cell microplankton take up about three times as much carbon as we humans emit from fossil fuels. Now we are able to get a detailed understanding of these processes at the individual level," says Erik Selander.

The method of recording through digital cameras with the help of a holographic microscope has been well studied in the past. But thanks to and the recent AI revolution, this method has become far more useful and the analysis is easier and much faster.

"By combining holographic microscopy with AI, now we can simultaneously monitor what is happening with a large collection of microplankton cells at a single cell-level, which was a challenge before. Though the technique is demonstrated with marine microorganisms, it is quite universal in approach and can be applied to any microscopic lifeform," says Harshith Bachimanchi, doctoral student in physics at the University of Gothenburg.

"And by enclosing the cells in miniatured glass wells, we can follow the growth dynamics and swimming behaviors of cells, throughout their life cycle from hours to days,"

Holographic microscopy also offers a fast and inexpensive method for counting, weighing and sizing , or other particles, in a solution.

More information: Harshith Bachimanchi et al, Microplankton life histories revealed by holographic microscopy and deep learning, eLife (2022). DOI: 10.7554/eLife.79760

Journal information: eLife

Provided by University of Gothenburg

Citation: Holographic microscopy provides insights into the life of microplankton (2022, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-11-holographic-microscopy-insights-life-microplankton.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A new force for optical tweezers
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake

2 hours ago

RSV resurgence out of season

Oct 31, 2022

Is there a way to use the hydrogen in the human body?

Oct 31, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

Oct 30, 2022

The impact of the sympathetic nervous system on blood vessels

Oct 27, 2022

Chornobyl Dark coloured tree frogs

Oct 24, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)