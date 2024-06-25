The University of Gothenburg is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The university has over 28,000 student in undergraduate and graduate programs. Additionally, the university has over 2,000 research students. Gothenburg has a significant outreach to international students and researchers. In particular, the Gothenburg Atmospheric Science Centre, Marine Research Centre, Center for the Environment and Sustainability, Research Mathematical Science, BioMaterials Research Center, Mucosal Immunity and Vaccines, Cardiovascular and Metabollic Medicine and more. The University of Gothenburg works in cooperation with the Chalmers University of Technology and Sahlgrenska University Hospital. Gothenburg is well-respected in Europe and world-wide as a first rate research center.

Address
PO Box 100 SE-405 30 Gothenburg SWEDEN
Website
http://www.gu.se/english/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G?teborg_University

Model shows how plankton survive in a turbulent world

How do particles move in turbulent fluids? The answer to this question can be found in a new model presented in a thesis from the University of Gothenburg. The model could help speed up the development of new drugs.

General Physics

Jun 25, 2024

Unknown species discovered on deep-sea expedition

Transparent sea cucumbers, bowl-shaped sponges, and pink sea pigs are some of the fascinating animals discovered during a deep-sea expedition to the Pacific Ocean.

Plants & Animals

Jun 5, 2024

Scientists warn that the Baltic Sea gray seal hunt is too large

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg warn that today's hunting quotas of about 3,000 animals pose a risk to the long-term survival of the gray seal in the Baltic Sea. The conclusions of this new study are based on ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 27, 2024

