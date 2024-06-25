The University of Gothenburg is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. The university has over 28,000 student in undergraduate and graduate programs. Additionally, the university has over 2,000 research students. Gothenburg has a significant outreach to international students and researchers. In particular, the Gothenburg Atmospheric Science Centre, Marine Research Centre, Center for the Environment and Sustainability, Research Mathematical Science, BioMaterials Research Center, Mucosal Immunity and Vaccines, Cardiovascular and Metabollic Medicine and more. The University of Gothenburg works in cooperation with the Chalmers University of Technology and Sahlgrenska University Hospital. Gothenburg is well-respected in Europe and world-wide as a first rate research center.

Address PO Box 100 SE-405 30 Gothenburg SWEDEN Website http://www.gu.se/english/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G?teborg_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

