Researchers unveil local electronic structure of lanthanide-doped double perovskites

Schematic of electronic structure and luminescence mechanism in Cs 2 NaInCl 6 :Ln3+ double perovskites. Credit: Prof. Chen's group

Lead-free halide double perovskites (DPs) have evoked great interest due to their unique optical properties. Recently, lanthanide ion (Ln3+) with rich electronic energy levels have been proposed for tailoring the optical performance of DPs toward the near-infrared (NIR) regions.

Among these DPs, Cs 2 Na(Ag)InCl 6 DPs have been widely reported as one of the excellent hosts for Ln3+ doping due to their direct bandgap character and high chemical stability. However, their local electronic structures remain essentially untouched, which restricts the development of Ln3+-doped DPs.

In a study published in Advanced Science, the research group led by Prof. Chen Xueyuan from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences introduced Yb3+ into Cs 2 NaInCl 6 DPs and realized efficient NIR luminescence with the optimal photoluminescence quantum yields (PLQY) of 39.4%.

The researchers unveiled the local electronic structure of Cs 2 NaInCl 6 :Yb3+ through density functional theory calculation and Bader charge analysis, which indicated that electrons in [YbCl 6 ]3- octahedron were strongly localized in Cs 2 NaInCl 6 :Yb3+, while they were delocalized toward Ag+ in Cs 2 AgInCl 6 :Yb3+. Such a localized electron can effectively boost the NIR luminescence via Cl--Yb3+ charge transfer sensitization in Cs 2 NaInCl 6 .

Benefiting from the localized electrons of [YbCl 6 ]3- octahedron in Cs 2 NaInCl 6 DPs, an efficient strategy of Cl--Yb3+ charge transfer sensitization was proposed to obtain intense NIR luminescence of Ln3+.

The researchers demonstrated the proposed novel sensitization strategy for enhancing the NIR emission of Ln3+ to be superior to the self-trapped excitons sensitization in the well-established Cs 2 AgInCl 6 counterparts.

They carried out temperature-dependent steady-state and transient PL spectroscopic measurements to verify the Cl--Yb3+ charge transfer process in Cs 2 NaInCl 6 :Yb3+ by the characteristic transition from charge transfer band (CTB) to 2F 7/2 (Yb3+) and 2F 5/2 (Yb3+).

Density functional theory calculation and Bader charge analysis indicated that the [YbCl 6 ]3- octahedron is strongly localized in Cs 2 NaInCl 6 :Yb3+, which facilitates the Cl--Yb3+ charge transfer process.

Furthermore, the researchers achieved efficient NIR luminescence from Er3+ with PLQY of 7.9% in Yb3+/Er3+ co-doped Cs 2 NaInCl 6 DPs due to the energy transfer from Cl--Yb3+ CTB to Er3+.

These findings provide a general approach to achieve effective NIR emission of Ln3+ in halide DPs, opening up a new avenue for exploring NIR-emitting perovskite derivatives toward versatile applications.

