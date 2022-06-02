June 2, 2022

Researchers develop novel near-ultraviolet LED-excitable near-infrared emitters

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Schematic of efficient NIR luminescence in Te4+/Ln3+ co-doped Cs2ZrCl6 microcrystals. Credit: Prof. CHEN's group

All-inorganic, lead-free perovskite-derivative metal halides are promising in optoelectronics. However, it remains challenging to realize efficient near-infrared (NIR) luminescence in these materials.

A research group led by Prof. Chen Xueyuan from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed novel near-ultraviolet (NUV) light-emitting diode (LED)-excitable NIR emitters based on efficient energy transfer from Te4+ to Ln3+ (Ln = Er, Nd, and Yb) in vacancy-ordered double perovskite Cs2ZrCl6 phosphors.

The study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

Lanthanide (Ln3+) doping may endow the materials with NIR emission, but is limited by the small absorption coefficient of Ln3+ due to the parity-forbidden transitions within the 4fN configurations.

The researchers proposed a strategy via Te4+/Ln3+ (Ln=Er, Nd, and Yb) co-doping to achieve efficient NIR emission in perovskite-derivative Cs2ZrCl6 microcrystals (MCs).

Through by the spin-orbital allowed 1S03P1 transition of Te4+, the researchers achieved intense and multi-wavelength NIR luminescence originating from the 4f → 4f of Er3+, Nd3+, and Yb3+.

Besides, the researchers demonstrated the excellent air-, structure-, and photo-stability of these Te4+/Ln3+ co-doped Cs2ZrCl6 and revealed their potentials as vis/NIR dual-emitters for applications in NUV-converted NIR-LEDs.

These findings provide an approach to achieve efficient NIR emission in lead-free metal halides through ns2-metal and lanthanide ion co-doping.

More information: Jinyue Sun et al, Efficient Near‐Infrared Luminescence in Lanthanide‐Doped Vacancy‐Ordered Double Perovskite Cs2ZrCl6 Phosphors via Te4+ Sensitization, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202201993
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers develop novel near-ultraviolet LED-excitable near-infrared emitters (2022, June 2) retrieved 2 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-near-ultraviolet-led-excitable-near-infrared-emitters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
