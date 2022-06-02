Researchers develop novel near-ultraviolet LED-excitable near-infrared emitters

Schematic of efficient NIR luminescence in Te4+/Ln3+ co-doped Cs 2 ZrCl 6 microcrystals. Credit: Prof. CHEN's group

All-inorganic, lead-free perovskite-derivative metal halides are promising in optoelectronics. However, it remains challenging to realize efficient near-infrared (NIR) luminescence in these materials.

A research group led by Prof. Chen Xueyuan from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed novel near-ultraviolet (NUV) light-emitting diode (LED)-excitable NIR emitters based on efficient energy transfer from Te4+ to Ln3+ (Ln = Er, Nd, and Yb) in vacancy-ordered double perovskite Cs 2 ZrCl 6 phosphors.

The study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

Lanthanide (Ln3+) doping may endow the materials with NIR emission, but is limited by the small absorption coefficient of Ln3+ due to the parity-forbidden transitions within the 4fN configurations.

The researchers proposed a strategy via Te4+/Ln3+ (Ln=Er, Nd, and Yb) co-doping to achieve efficient NIR emission in perovskite-derivative Cs 2 ZrCl 6 microcrystals (MCs).

Through sensitization by the spin-orbital allowed 1S 0 → 3P 1 transition of Te4+, the researchers achieved intense and multi-wavelength NIR luminescence originating from the 4f → 4f transitions of Er3+, Nd3+, and Yb3+.

Besides, the researchers demonstrated the excellent air-, structure-, and photo-stability of these Te4+/Ln3+ co-doped Cs 2 ZrCl 6 and revealed their potentials as vis/NIR dual-emitters for applications in NUV-converted NIR-LEDs.

These findings provide an approach to achieve efficient NIR emission in lead-free metal halides through ns2-metal and lanthanide ion co-doping.

More information: Jinyue Sun et al, Efficient Near‐Infrared Luminescence in Lanthanide‐Doped Vacancy‐Ordered Double Perovskite Cs 2 ZrCl 6 Phosphors via Te4+ Sensitization, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition Jinyue Sun et al, Efficient Near‐Infrared Luminescence in Lanthanide‐Doped Vacancy‐Ordered Double Perovskite CsZrClPhosphors via TeSensitization,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202201993