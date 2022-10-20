October 20, 2022

Mechanism of ketene transformation to gasoline catalyzed by H-SAPO-11

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Mechanism of ketene transformation to gasoline catalyzed by H-SAPO-11
Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c03478

A joint research team led by Prof. Pan Xiulian, Prof. Bao Xinhe and Prof. Hou Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed the reaction mechanism of ketene transformation to gasoline on the zeotype H-SAPO-11.

The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society on Oct. 3.

In 2016, the team proposed a new catalyst concept based on metal oxide-zeolite bifunctional catalysts and ketene intermediate was detected by highly sensitive synchrotron-based vacuum ultraviolet photoionization mass spectrometry during syngas conversion.

Further studies demonstrated that ketene can be converted to mixed light olefins over molecular zeotype SAPO-34 and transformed to ethene over the eight-membered ring side pocket sites of mordenite. Although ketene has also been identified as an important intermediate in other zeolite-catalyzed C1 chemistry, its transformation mechanism is not well understood.

In this study, the researchers studied ketene conversion over H-SAPO-11 employing kinetic analyses, in situ infrared spectroscopy, and solid-state .

They found that ketene transformed to butene on the acid sites via either acetyl species following an acetic acid ketonization pathway or acetoacetyl species with keto-enol tautomerism following an acetoacetic acid decarboxylation pathway in the presence of water.

"Our study revealed experimentally for the first time on the reaction network of catalytic ketene conversion over zeotypes and may benefit the further understanding of C1 ," said Prof. Pan.

Explore further

Pore-mouth catalysis boosting the formation of iso-paraffins from syngas over bifunctional catalysts
More information: Yang Zhang et al, Chemistry of Ketene Transformation to Gasoline Catalyzed by H-SAPO-11, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c03478
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Mechanism of ketene transformation to gasoline catalyzed by H-SAPO-11 (2022, October 20) retrieved 20 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-mechanism-ketene-gasoline-catalyzed-h-sapo-.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NaClO sold in solid form

7 hours ago

How much electrical energy can be extracted from Iron in a cell?

Oct 19, 2022

What waste products are formed from sugar rocket fuel?

Oct 18, 2022

Mining waste for cheaper hydrogen fuel production

Oct 14, 2022

Effect of HCl on NaCl crystallization rate

Oct 13, 2022

Can I make a rocket by mixing aluminum iodine ( water catalyst)?

Oct 09, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)