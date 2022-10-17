October 17, 2022

Dynamic confinement of zeotype cages on the selectivity control in syngas conversion

by Science China Press

Dynamic confinement of zeotype cages on the selectivity control in syngas conversion
(A) Dynamic evolution of performance with time on stream. (B) Hydrocarbon distribution during the induction period. Credit: Science China Press

Syngas conversion, as the core technology for efficient and clean utilization of carbon resources such as coal, natural gas, CO2 and biomass, has received extensive attention from both academia and industry. An increasing number of studies demonstrate that OXZEO (oxide-zeolite) bifunctional catalyst concept provides an effective technology to tackle the selectivity challenge encountered in the conventional syngas conversion processes.

Within the framework of OXZEO concept, the product selectivity can be modulated by the confined zeolitic pores with different acidities and topologies. Previous studies have shown the and shape-selectivity of zeolites during steady-state reactions.

In this study, the team reports a dynamic confinement effect of zeotype cages, which controls the product selectivity during the induction period of syngas conversion. For instance, the ethylene selectivity rises from 19% gradually to 44% whereas C4+ hydrocarbon selectivity declines from 39% to 9% within the first 22 hrs on stream. After the induction period, the catalytic performance levels off.

Characterization with structured illumination microscopy, intelligent gravimetric analysis, UV-Raman, X-ray diffraction, thermogravimetry and gas chromatography-mass spectrometer analysis indicates that this is induced by the gradual accumulation of carbonaceous species inside the SAPO-17 cages as the reaction proceeds. It leads to a gradually decreased free space inside the .

The diffusion coefficient ratio of C2 to C4 (denoted as DC2/DC4) is correlated negatively with an Effective Space Coefficient, (ESC), a descriptor that is defined to describe the effective space inside the SAPO-17 cage. It indicates more hindered diffusion for C4 than for C2 with the reduced free space of the cage.

Furthermore, a restricted free space would also hinder the secondary reaction of ethylene and therefore benefits C2 selectivity. This reveals a significant effect of the dynamic confinement of SAPO-17 cage on the product selectivity. Although the most of micropores are occupied (93%) when the induction period is completed, the catalyst is not deactivated and it is running rather stably in syngas conversion.

This dynamic confinement is expected to be general for a number of reactions involving hydrocarbons over zeolites. The understanding is essential for further design of high-performance zeolites-based catalysts for C1 chemistry as well as other reactions involving hydrocarbons.

This study was published in National Science Review.

Explore further

Dynamic confinement of SAPO-17 cages on selectivity control of syngas conversion
More information: Haodi Wang et al, Dynamic confinement of SAPO-17 cages on the selectivity control of syngas conversion, National Science Review (2022). DOI: 10.1093/nsr/nwac146
Provided by Science China Press
Citation: Dynamic confinement of zeotype cages on the selectivity control in syngas conversion (2022, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-dynamic-confinement-zeotype-cages-syngas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mining waste for cheaper hydrogen fuel production

Oct 14, 2022

Effect of HCl on NaCl crystallization rate

Oct 13, 2022

Can I make a rocket by mixing aluminum iodine ( water catalyst)?

Oct 09, 2022

DMSO smells like lemonade (very sweet) [SOLVED]

Oct 06, 2022

Non-Flammable carbon deposit cleaner

Oct 04, 2022

Is it possible to have an "Eternal reaction" by mixing the products?

Oct 04, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)