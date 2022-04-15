April 15, 2022

Direct synthesis of isoparaffin-rich gasoline from syngas

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers realize direct synthesis of isoparaffin-rich gasoline from syngas
Direct syngas conversion to isoparaffin-rich gasoline over OXZEO catalyst. Credit: Feng Jingyao

A research team led by Prof. Pan Xiulian and Prof. Bao Xinhe from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences realized the direct synthesis of isoparaffin-rich gasoline from syngas using ZnAlOx-SAPO-11 oxide-zeolite (OXZEO) catalysts.

They elucidated the active sites of isoparaffin formation, which provided guidance for the one-step synthesis of high-quality gasoline from syngas.

This study was published in ACS Energy Letters on March 23.

Previously, the DICP team proposed a new catalyst concept based on metal oxide-zeolite (OXZEO) bi-functional catalysts, and it enabled the direct conversion of syngas to a variety of chemicals and fuels with , such as light olefins, ethylene, gasoline, aromatics and oxygenates. The OXZEO concept provided a new technology platform for the highly efficient utilization of coal and other carbon resources.

In this study, they achieved 34% CO conversion and 82% gasoline selectivity by modulating the acid sites distribution of zeolite, in which the iso/n-paraffins ratio was as high as 38. By optimizing the , they increased the ratio of iso/n-paraffins as high as 48, which was the highest value of the iso/n-paraffins ratio reported so far.

Moreover, a 150-hour on stream test of the indicated rather stable activity in syngas-to-gasoline.

Further studies showed that the external acid sites of the zeolite could be the active sites for the formation of branched, especially the multi-branched isoparaffins.

"This study provided important guidance for the one-step synthesis of high-quality from syngas and even CO2," said Prof. Pan.

Explore further

Pore-mouth catalysis boosting the formation of iso-paraffins from syngas over bifunctional catalysts
More information: Jingyao Feng et al, Direct Synthesis of Isoparaffin-rich Gasoline from Syngas, ACS Energy Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.2c00467
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Direct synthesis of isoparaffin-rich gasoline from syngas (2022, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-synthesis-isoparaffin-rich-gasoline-syngas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
