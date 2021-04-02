April 2, 2021

Dual-bed catalyst enables high conversion of syngas to gasoline-range liquid hydrocarbons

by Chinese Academy Sciences

Schematic diagram for the conversion of syngas to gasoline-range liquid hydrocarbons over a dual-bed catalyst (CZA+Al2O3)/N-ZSM-5(97) and results of the stability test. Credit: DICP

Gasoline, the primary transportation fuel, contains hydrocarbons with 5-11 carbons (C5-11) and is almost derived from petroleum at present.

Gasoline can also be produced from non-petroleum syngas. Nonetheless, achieving high conversions of syngas to C5-11 with excellent selectivity and stability remains a challenge.

A research group led by Prof. Liu Zhongmin and Prof. Zhu Wenliang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences realized highly efficient and selective of syngas to gasoline-range liquid hydrocarbons over a dual-bed .

The study was published in Chem Catalysis on April 2.

This dual-bed catalyst, (CZA +Al2O3)/N-ZSM-5(97), consists of the conventional syngas-to-dimethyl ether catalyst CZA + Al2O3 in the upper bed and a dimethyl ether-to-gasoline catalyst N-ZSM-5(97) in the lower bed.

The selectivity of C5-11 and C3-11 in the products reached 80.6% and 98.2%, respectively, along with 86.3% CO conversion.

The catalyst exhibited excellent stability, and the iso/n-paraffin ratio in the C5-11 products was up to 18. The nano-sized structure of N-ZSM-5(97) was beneficial for reducing coke and prolonging the lifetime; meanwhile, the low acid content of N-ZSM-5(97) was advantageous for increasing the C5-11 selectivity.

Compared with the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process, this dual-bed syngas-to-gasoline (STG) process was more suitable for producing high-quality , along with the co-production of aromatic hydrocarbons.

More information: Chem Catalysis, DOI: 10.1016/j.checat.2021.02.003
Provided by Chinese Academy Sciences
Citation: Dual-bed catalyst enables high conversion of syngas to gasoline-range liquid hydrocarbons (2021, April 2) retrieved 2 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-dual-bed-catalyst-enables-high-conversion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
