Transition-metal–free barium hydride mediates dinitrogen fixation and ammonia synthesis

Transition-metal-free dinitrogen fixation mediated by barium hydride. Credit: Guan Yeqin

Ammonia is crucial for the manufacture of nitrogen fertilizers. Due to the high energy consumption of industrial ammonia production, the development of alternative materials and approaches for efficient N 2 reduction to ammonia under mild conditions is a long-sought goal.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Chen Ping and Prof. Guo Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Prof. Tejs Vegge from Technical University of Denmark, synthesized ammonia via a chemical looping process mediated by a transition-metal-free barium hydride (BaH 2 ) and revealed its mechanism.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on August 2.

Alkali or alkaline earth metal hydrides can fix N 2 , forming corresponding metal imides and H 2 . The metal imides then undergo hydrogenation to NH 3 and metal hydrides. However, the reaction mechanisms of N 2 activation, H 2 release and NH 3 formation over alkali hydrides are still unclear.

The researchers indicated that the creation of hydrogen vacancies played an important role in N 2 fixation process mediated by BaH 2 .

The creation of hydrogen vacancies led to the formation of multiple coordinatively unsaturated Ba sites, which were responsible for the adsorption and activation of N 2 . The hydridic hydrogen acted as an electron donor and facilitated the activation of N 2 with concurrent H 2 release.

They found that the process functionally resembled the molecular hydrido complexes and FeMo cofactor in nitrogenase. Both the hydridic hydrogen and gaseous H 2 were involved in the NH 3 formation process.

"This is a helpful model for understanding the activation and hydrogenation of N 2 to NH 3 mediated by alkali and alkaline earth metal hydrides, which is promising in future technologies for nitrogen fixation using transition-metal-free materials," said Prof. Chen.

Explore further New hafnium polyhydrides superconductive above 80 K

More information: Yeqin Guan et al, Transition‐Metal‐Free Barium Hydride Mediates Dinitrogen Fixation and Ammonia Synthesis, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition Yeqin Guan et al, Transition‐Metal‐Free Barium Hydride Mediates Dinitrogen Fixation and Ammonia Synthesis,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202205805