November 19, 2021

Ternary ruthenium complex hydrides can catalyze ammonia synthesis under mild condition

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

ammonia
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Ammonia is the feedstock for nitrogen fertilizers and thus vital to the sustainable development of society.

Industrial ammonia catalyzed by Fe or Ru is carried out under high temperature and high pressure with enormous CO2 emission. The development of efficient catalyst enabling ammonia synthesis under mild condition is important.

Recently, a joint research team led by Prof. CHEN Ping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Tejs Vegge from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has found that ternary complex hydrides of ruthenium and alkali (alkaline earth) metals (i.e., Li4RuH6 and Ba2RuH6) performed well in catalyzing ammonia synthesis under mild condition.

This study was published in Nature Catalysis on Nov. 18.

They found that the key to achieve efficient ammonia synthesis under mild condition lay in the unique configuration and function mechanism of the ternary complex center, which was different from the conventional Ru based catalysts.

In ternary hydride catalytic system, N2 underwent a non-dissociative activation over the electron-rich [RuH6] anionic centers through the involvement of hydridic hydrogens in mediating electron and proton transfers and Li or Ba cations in stabilizing NxHy species, leading to ammonia production with superior kinetics.

Hence, the synergistic engagement of all the components of the ternary complex hydrides enabled a reaction path with a narrow energy span, and thus favored production under mild conditions.

"This work opens an avenue for the design and development of efficient catalysts to tackle the conversion of kinetically stable molecules," said Prof. Chen.

Explore further

Milder ammonia synthesis method should help environment
More information: Qianru Wang et al, Ternary ruthenium complex hydrides for ammonia synthesis via the associative mechanism, Nature Catalysis (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41929-021-00698-8
Journal information: Nature Catalysis

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Ternary ruthenium complex hydrides can catalyze ammonia synthesis under mild condition (2021, November 19) retrieved 19 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-ternary-ruthenium-complex-hydrides-catalyze.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

17 hours ago

Radioactive decay - the difference between "lambda" and "k"

Nov 17, 2021

Why is Potassium Nitride (K3N) unstable?

Nov 16, 2021

Silicone Mold Making

Nov 15, 2021

Breaking down ABS Plastic

Nov 12, 2021

Methacrylic acid monomers - at what angle they connect with each other in polymer?

Nov 09, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)