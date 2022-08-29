August 29, 2022

New hafnium polyhydrides superconductive above 80 K

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

New hafnium polyhydrides are discovered superconductivity above 80K
Materials Today Physics DOI: 10.1016/j.mtphys.2022.100826

The discovery of high temperature superconductors in polyhydrides encourages searching for new types of hydrogen rich superconductors. Most of experimentally reported high Tc polyhydride superconductors are binary hydrides of main group elements, rare earth metals (La, Y etc.) or alkali earth metal (Ca).

Prof. Jin team at Institute of Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOPCAS) recently discovered new hafnium polyhydrides using synergetic techniques based on diamond anvil cell in combination with in situ laser heating during a search for new types of hydrogen rich superconducting materials.

"The hafnium polyhydrides are synthesized at 243GPa and 2000 K high pressure high temperature conditions and exhibits superconductivity with Tc ~83 K at 243GPa," explained coauthor Xiancheng Wang who is a professor at IOPCAS. The upper critical field was estimated to be ~24 Tesla while the Ginzburg Landau superconducting coherent length obtained is ~37Å.

This is the first experimental report on 5d transition metal hydride superconductor with Tc exceeding 80K. The new compounds can be viewed as a significant outreach of high Tc superconducting polyhydrides from alkaline earth, rare earth or sulfides based hydrides to transition metal hydrides, suggesting more superconducting materials are available.

"We are trying to work on other related transition metal polyhydrides to find more potential superconductors," According to coauthor Xin He, a graduate student at IOPCAS.

"The superconducting zirconium polyhydrides are synthesized at high pressure at the moment but we are trying to sustain the superconducting samples at near ambient conditions by introducing chemical pressures," commented Changqing Jin, the corresponding author who is the team leader at IOPCAS.

The study was published in Materials Today Physics.

Explore further

Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
More information: C.L. Zhang et al, Superconductivity Above 80 K in Polyhydrides of Hafnium, Materials Today Physics (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.mtphys.2022.100826
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New hafnium polyhydrides superconductive above 80 K (2022, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-hafnium-polyhydrides-superconductive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are the spectral lines weak in my hydrogen Geissler tube?

1 hour ago

Magnus effect, what is the correct formula?

5 hours ago

What type of problems do you like the most?

13 hours ago

"Brain waves"

16 hours ago

Monopole Detectors

Aug 28, 2022

The Bolzmann brain paradox

Aug 27, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)