December 22, 2016

Solvent-free, catalyst-free way to produce alkali metal hydrides

by Kerry Gibson, US Department of Energy

Solvent-free, catalyst-free way to produce alkali metal hydrides
Credit: US Department of Energy

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have found a way to create alkali metal hydrides without the use of solvents or catalysts.  The process, using room temperature mechanical ball milling, provides a lower cost method to produce these alkali metals which are widely used in industrial processes as reducing and drying agents, precursors in synthesis of complex metal hydrides, hydrogen storage materials, and in nuclear engineering."

"These – lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium and cesium – form hydrides that are relatively stable, salt-like compounds," said Vitalij Pecharsky, Ames Laboratory scientist and Iowa State University Anson Marston Distinguished Professor of Materials Science. "Typically, you need high temperature (for example, 700° C for lithium)  to melt them but even then, a hydride crust forms on the liquid which prevents additional hydride molecules from forming, so it also requires a catalyst."

The discovered at Ames Laboratory uses mechanical ball milling in the presence of hydrogen gas and is performed at room temperature. Ball milling continuously fractures the alkali metal particles, exposing "clean" surfaces to the hydrogen. This promotes the solid-gas reaction, so the metal hydrides form quite easily without the need for a catalyst.

"One problem with ball-milling is that lithium and related metals are ductile, so they have a tendency to clump up or turn gummy when you mill them," Pecharsky said. "But we found that by simply adding a small amount of lithium-hydride (LiH) or monohydride of the corresponding alkali metals early in the process, it eliminates cold welding."

Besides eliminating the cost of having to heat the metal and adding a catalyst, the room-temperature ball milling also results in impurity-free alkali-metal hydride end products.

"Lithium in particular is reactive when heated to its melting point," Pecharsky said.  "It can react with the crucible which introduces impurities."

While increasing the pressure of the hydrogen gas accelerated the hydrogenation process, the research found that the process will work with high-capacity industrial milling operations with minimal modifications. 

The research, Solvent- and catalyst-free mechanochemical synthesis of alkali metal monohydrides, was published in the July issue of the Journal of Materials Chemistry A, 2016, 4, 12188. The work was supported by DOE's Office of Science.

More information: Ihor Z. Hlova et al. Solvent- and catalyst-free mechanochemical synthesis of alkali metal monohydrides, J. Mater. Chem. A (2016). DOI: 10.1039/C6TA04391G

Journal information: Journal of Materials Chemistry A

Provided by US Department of Energy

Citation: Solvent-free, catalyst-free way to produce alkali metal hydrides (2016, December 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-solvent-free-catalyst-free-alkali-metal-hydrides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Team discovers way to make alane a better hydrogen fuel option for vehicles
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (2)