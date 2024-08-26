The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is a Cabinet-level department of the United States government concerned with the United States' policies regarding energy and safety in handling nuclear material. Its responsibilities include the nation's nuclear weapons program, nuclear reactor production for the United States Navy, energy conservation, energy-related research, radioactive waste disposal, and domestic energy production. DOE also sponsors more research in the physical sciences than any other US federal agency; the majority of this research is conducted through its system of United States Department of Energy National Laboratories. The agency is administered by the United States Secretary of Energy, and its headquarters are located in southwest Washington, D.C., on Independence Avenue in the Forrestal Building, named for James Forrestal, as well as in Germantown, Maryland. In 1942, during World War II, the United States started the Manhattan Project, a project to develop the atomic bomb, under the eye of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After the war, the Atomic Energy Commission was created to control the future of the project.

Superconductivity study confirms existence of edge supercurrents

Topological materials are materials that have unusual properties that arise because their wavefunction—the physical law guiding the electrons—is knotted or twisted. Where the topological material meets the surrounding ...

Superconductivity

Aug 26, 2024

0

29

Scientists characterize shale cap rocks at tiny scales

A team of researchers is working on a multidisciplinary approach to advancing the exploration of shale rock as a suitable geological seal for resource recovery and underground storage. Given that the pore space in shale rock ...

General Physics

Aug 15, 2024

0

4

'Mirror' nuclei help connect nuclear theory and neutron stars

Adding or removing neutrons from an atomic nucleus leads to changes in the size of the nucleus. This in turn causes tiny changes in the energy levels of the atom's electrons, known as isotope shifts. Scientists can use precision ...

General Physics

Aug 13, 2024

0

169

Powering enzymes with light to make ammonia

The Earth's atmosphere contains large amounts of nitrogen in the form of dinitrogen gas (N2). Converting N2 to ammonia (NH3) is critical for making the fertilizer needed for agriculture.

Materials Science

Aug 9, 2024

0

34

What happens to the remains of neutron star mergers?

In the aftermath of a collision of neutron stars, a new celestial object called a remnant emerges, shrouded in mystery. Scientists are still unraveling its secrets, including whether it collapses into a black hole and how ...

Astronomy

Aug 7, 2024

1

119

In neutrinos, quantum entanglement leads to shared flavor

Neutrinos are the "ghost particles" in the Standard Model of Particle Physics. This is because they interact weakly with ordinary matter. An interesting property of neutrinos is that they can change their identities or "flavors" ...

General Physics

Aug 5, 2024

0

40

Getting to the root of a plant's success

Plants are powerful factories—they can turn basic ingredients like carbon dioxide, water, and sunlight into oxygen, sugars, and plant mass. But plants don't do all of this work on their own.

Plants & Animals

Aug 1, 2024

0

0

page 1 from 40