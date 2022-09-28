September 28, 2022

Synergistic catalysts for high-efficiency hydrogen storage

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Synergistic catalysts for high-efficiency hydrogen storage
Graphical abstract. Credit: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2022.121958

Hydrogen energy is regarded as promising renewable energy. However, the development of hydrogen energy is restricted by the safe and efficient storage and transportation of hydrogen. Therefore, it remains challenging to explore the feasibility of high-efficiency catalysts with low-cost in hydrogen storage under low temperature.

Now, a research team led by Prof. Chen Xinqing from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences developed synergistic catalysts of Ru single-atoms and *BEA zeolite for high-efficiency hydrogen storage of liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHCs).

The research results were published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.

Atomically dispersed Ru supported on *BEA zeolite was prepared by deposition precipitation for LOHCs. The researchers found that highly dispersed Ru single-atoms boosted hydrogen activation and the strong acid sites (Brønsted and Lewis) of zeolites promoted the hydrogen spillover on the hydrogenation with N-heterocycles.

Moreover, the synergistic effect of Ru single atoms and *BEA zeolite is crucial for accelerating the hydrogenation rate and lowering the compared with traditional Ru-based catalysts.

The synergistic catalysis of Ru single-atoms and zeolite with the assistance of hydrogen spillover exhibited excellent hydrogenation activity of N-ethylcarbazole (NEC), N-propylcarbazole (NPC), and 2-methylindole (2-MID) at with lower Ru content (0.5 wt%).

The synergistic catalyst of Ru single-atoms and zeolite provides a new strategy for the synergetic catalysis of zeolite-supported metal catalysts for fast hydrogen storage into aromatic LOHCs under mild conditions.

Explore further

Novel synergistic single-atom catalyst approach breaks activity limitation of predecessors
More information: Lixia Ge et al, Synergistic catalysis of Ru single-atoms and zeolite boosts high-efficiency hydrogen storage, Applied Catalysis B: Environmental (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.apcatb.2022.121958
Journal information: Applied Catalysis B: Environmental

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Synergistic catalysts for high-efficiency hydrogen storage (2022, September 28) retrieved 28 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-synergistic-catalysts-high-efficiency-hydrogen-storage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covalent Character

Sep 27, 2022

What is the difference between TIC and alkalinity?

Sep 25, 2022

Groundwater Chemistry on an Island

Sep 25, 2022

Why would a reaction be nonspontaneous at higher temperatures?

Sep 24, 2022

Rubber band fumes

Sep 19, 2022

About Van Der Waals interactions

Sep 12, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)