April 7, 2022

New strategy to control distribution of acid sites in zeolites

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Graphical abstract. Credit: ACS Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.1c05896

Zeolites are one of the shape-selective catalysts. The characteristics of zeolites, which come from the structural confinement on the molecular dimensions, are crucial for shape-selective catalysis.

The catalytical acid sites at different positions of show a distinct confinement effect for reactant molecules, especially reflected in mordenite (MOR) zeolite catalyzing dimethyl ether (DME) carbonylation reaction.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Liu Zhongmin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed a new strategy to preferentially remove the acid sites in the 12-membered ring (12-MR) channels of MOR zeolite by a trimethylchlorosilane (TMCS) silylation treatment, which could improve the performance of DME carbonylation.

This study was published in ACS Catalysis on April 1.

The 8-membered ring (8-MR) channels of MOR zeolite are preferred for the selective carbonylation of DME, while the larger 12-MR channels can accommodate more reaction routes, which will cause rapid deactivation of the MOR zeolite. Therefore, it is necessary to selectively remove the acid sites in 12-MR channels of MOR to improve its in the DME carbonylation reaction.

The researchers used in situ diffuse reflectance infrared Fourier transform (DRIFT) and 29Si cross-polarization (CP) Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectroscopic techniques to investigate the interaction of TMCS molecules with the bridging hydroxyl groups within different positions of the H-mordenite (HMOR) zeolite.

They found that TMCS molecules bridged the HMOR framework via a hydrolysis reaction between chloro groups and Brønsted H+ atoms to cover the acid sites. Due to the space limitation, the silylation treatment selectively retained most of the acid sites (80%) in the desired position by TMCS replacing the Brønsted H+ atoms within 12-MR channels in the HMOR zeolite, leading to better selectivity and a much longer lifetime in the DME carbonylation reaction.

Explore further

Pore-mouth catalysis boosting the formation of iso-paraffins from syngas over bifunctional catalysts
More information: Rongsheng Liu et al, Selective Removal of Acid Sites in Mordenite Zeolite by Trimethylchlorosilane Silylation to Improve Dimethyl Ether Carbonylation Stability, ACS Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.1c05896
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: New strategy to control distribution of acid sites in zeolites (2022, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-strategy-acid-sites-zeolites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
