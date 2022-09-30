September 30, 2022

Engineering surface atomic structures for next-generation electronics

by Osaka University

Engineered surface atomic structures for next-generation electronics
Fig. 1 (a) Crystal structure of SmB6 and the vicinal surface used in this study. (b) Obtained electron diffraction pattern of the anisotropic surface superstructure. The different intensities of the marked spots (solid circle and dashed circle) correspond to the surface anisotropy. (c) Fermi surface of TSS obtained by ARPES. The image has a two-fold symmetry, which is inconsistent with the bulk four-fold symmetry. Credit: Yoshiyuki Ohtsubo, Shin-ichi Kimura

Researchers from Osaka University have found that the surface electronic structure of samarium hexaboride originating from the topology of the bulk electronic structure can be controlled by changing the surface condition. Their findings could lead to new technologies for higher speed electronics.

Topologically protected forms, such as a Möbius strip, are unable to be changed without breaking them via methods such as cutting. Researchers from Osaka University have developed a new means of changing surface electronic structures, detouring its topological protection.

Physicists have believed that metallic of topological insulators are very stable because the surface states are protected by the wave function of the bulk electronic structure. This property is an important advantage for applied products used in various surrounding environments; however, this feature also means that it is difficult to control the surface state according to one's purpose.

"This was thought to be advantageous, such as for preventing contamination effects," says lead author Yoshiyuki Ohtsubo, "but we have found that the topologically protected surface states can be controlled by the modification of the surface symmetry without touching its inside, which will be a new control method for topological electronic states useful for and other advanced technologies."

A ground-breaking result of this research is that the electronic structure of a slightly tilted surface from the bulk plane of symmetry of single-crystalline samarium hexaboride (SmB6) is not the same symmetry as the bulk. This result indicates that a different topological surface state has been created by fabricating this new surface atomic structure.

"In other words, the surface and the conducting property can be controlled through fabrication methods," explains Shin-Ichi Kimura, senior author. "This will serve as a method to control topologically protected electronic structures and their ."

This research result has revealed that the topological surface electronic state, which was thought to be "strictly" determined by bulk symmetry, has many degrees of freedom and can be "flexibly" controlled by manipulating the surface . This achievement is expected to be applied to next-generation devices with and high speed using the same electronic state, as well as to information transfer in quantum computers.

The article, "Breakdown of bulk-projected isotropy in surface electronic states of topological Kondo insulator SmB6(001)," was published in Nature Communications.

Explore further

Settling the debate: Solving the electronic surface states of samarium hexaboride
More information: Yoshiyuki Ohtsubo et al, Breakdown of bulk-projected isotropy in surface electronic states of topological Kondo insulator SmB6(001), Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33347-0
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Osaka University
Citation: Engineering surface atomic structures for next-generation electronics (2022, September 30) retrieved 30 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-surface-atomic-next-generation-electronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unknown large linewidth of the fringes of a cavity

15 hours ago

Experiments for temperature dependence of persistent supercurrent?

17 hours ago

Electron transitions within the same excited state?

Sep 29, 2022

Electronic dispersion

Sep 22, 2022

Is a phonon a quasiparticle or a collective excitation?

Sep 22, 2022

Trying to better understand temperature and entropy

Sep 22, 2022

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)