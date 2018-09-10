Bismuth shows novel conducting properties

September 12, 2018, University of the Basque Country
Bismuth shows novel conducting properties

A team of international scientists including Maia G. Vergniory, Ikerbasque researcher at DIPC and UPV/EHU associate, has discovered a new class of materials, higher-order topological insulators. Theoretical physicists first predicted the existence of these insulators, which have conducting properties on the edges of crystals rather than on their surfaces, and conduct electricity without dissipation. Now, these novel properties are demonstrated experimentally in bismuth.

The current flows without resistance and responds in unconventional ways to electric and magnetic fields. These unique properties have future applications in high-performance electronics and quantum computation.

Higher-order topological insulators

Recently, a new class of with novel conducting properties was predicted by a group of physicists from Donostia International Physics Center (DIPC), the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU), UZH, Princeton University and Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics. The researchers refer to it as a "higher-order topological insulator."

According to theoretical studies, the conducting edges are extraordinarily robust for higher-order . The current of topological electrons cannot be stopped by impurities, and if the crystal breaks, the new edges automatically also conduct current. However, the most extraordinary property of these new materials is that they can theoretically conduct electricity without any dissipation, as superconductors do at low temperatures. This would be a specific property of higher-order class topological insulators.

Bismuth is topological

Now, it has been confirmed that , an element consistently described as bulk topologically trivial, follows a generalized bulk-boundary correspondence of higher-order, that is, hinges have topologically protected conducting modes instead of the surface of the crystal.

The special topological properties of this element were first identified by using symmetry arguments, topological indices, first-principles calculations, and the recently introduced framework of topological quantum chemistry.

This phenomenon was then verified experimentally. With scanning-tunneling spectroscopy, the unique signatures of the rotational symmetry of the one-dimensional states located at step edges of the crystal surface were proved. Using Josephson interferometry, scientists demonstrated their universal topological contribution to the electronic transport.

Finally, this work establishes bismuth as a higher-order topological and opens the way to identify new ones.

Explore further: Novel insulators with conducting edges

More information: Frank Schindler et al. Higher-order topology in bismuth, Nature Physics (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41567-018-0224-7

Related Stories

Novel insulators with conducting edges

June 1, 2018

Physicists at the University of Zurich are researching a new class of materials: Higher-order topological insulators. The edges of these crystalline solids conduct electric current without dissipation, while the rest of the ...

Probing individual edge states with unprecedented precision

September 12, 2018

A new technique makes it possible to obtain an individual fingerprint of the current-carrying edge states occurring in novel materials such as topological insulators or 2-D materials. Physicists of the University of Basel ...

The bizarre world of topological materials

June 27, 2018

In 2016, three physicists received the Nobel Prize for using the mathematical concept of "topology" to explain the strange behavior of certain materials—for example, those that are insulators in their bulk but conductors ...

Engineering electron pathways in 2-D topological insulators

December 4, 2017

In a recent article published in Physical Review Letters a research collaborative has reported new insights into the electronic conduction and interference on 2-D topological insulators—an exotic kind of insulator that ...

A physics treasure hidden in a wallpaper pattern

July 20, 2018

An international team of scientists has discovered a new, exotic form of insulating material with a metallic surface that could enable more efficient electronics or even quantum computing. The researchers developed a new ...

Recommended for you

Bismuth shows novel conducting properties

September 12, 2018

A team of international scientists including Maia G. Vergniory, Ikerbasque researcher at DIPC and UPV/EHU associate, has discovered a new class of materials, higher-order topological insulators. Theoretical physicists first ...

Leidenfrost effect drops found to be self-propelled

September 12, 2018

A team of researchers at Physique et Mécanique des Milieux Hétérogènes in France has found that Leidenfrost effect drops move around on a hot pan because they are self-propelled. In their paper published in the journal ...

Separating the sound from the noise in hot plasma fusion

September 11, 2018

In the search for abundant clean energy, scientists around the globe look to fusion power, where isotopes of hydrogen combine to form a larger particle, helium, and release large amounts of energy in the process. For fusion ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.