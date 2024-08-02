The University of the Basque Country (Basque - Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea; Spanish - Universidad del País Vasco) is the only public university in the Basque Country, in Northern Spain. It has campuses over the three provinces of the autonomous community: Biscay Campus (in Leioa, Bilbao, Portugalete and Barakaldo), Gipuzkoa Campus (in San Sebastián and Eibar), and Álava Campus in Vitoria-Gasteiz. It is the main research institution in the Basque Country, carrying out 90% of the basic research made in that territory and taking advantage of the good industrial environment that the region constitutes. Although there have been numerous institutes of learning in the Basque country over the centuries, starting with the Universidad Sancti Spiritus de Oñati, it was not until the 20th century that serious efforts were made to create an official university for the Basque people. The first of these opened its doors in Bilbao in 1938, largely thanks to the zeal of the Basque president (lehendakari) at the time, José Antonio Aguirre, an alumnus of the University of Deusto. However, this was during the Spanish Civil War, and an inopportune moment to open a centre of learning.

Research reveals self-organized processes govern cell movement

The UPV/EHU researcher Ildefonso Martínez de la Fuente has led an exhaustive analysis of the locomotion trajectories of 700 individual cells using advanced scientific techniques to demonstrate that their movements depend ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 2, 2024

Establishing the age and origin of Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Research staff at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU), the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya—BarcelonaTech (UPC) and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (CNS-BSC) have analyzed historical observations since ...

Planetary Sciences

Jun 17, 2024

