September 6, 2022

Researchers discover method for preventing limescale

by Friedrich–Alexander University Erlangen–Nurnberg

Researchers discover method for preventing limescale
Top—Molecular structures of the employed small-MW additives. Middle—SEM images of the products after fast precipitation in the presence of additives. All powders were amorphous. Bottom—Products retrieved after 15 min of ripening. Powders generated with EDTA, MGDA, and CIT transformed into mixtures of calcite and vaterite. Only in the presence of CPTC, HEDP, and TPP the powders remained amorphous. Credit: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202208475

From cloudy glasses to deposits in dishwashers—limescale is a ubiquitous problem. An international research collaboration led by two researchers at FAU has now investigated which substances could be added to dishwasher detergent to prevent the build-up of limescale. Knowledge about the mechanisms involved can be used to develop more sustainable ingredients. The results have been published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.

Limescale crystals that occur before limescale, such as the milky film that remains on glasses, form when water dries and leaves a solid residue behind. Phosphates are added to powder to tackle this problem and prevent these deposits in dishwashers. However, are also fertilizers and are transported sooner or later to rivers and oceans via the . There, the phosphates make the water rich in nutrients. This allows certain types of algae to reproduce too quickly, leading to an unwanted algae plague, which can in turn lead to other organisms and plants dying en masse.

In order to abstain from using phosphates in future, the researchers from FAU led by Priv. Doz. Dr. Stephan E. Wolf, Chair of Glass and Ceramics, and Prof. Dr. Dork Zahn, Professorship of Theoretical Chemistry, have investigated how phosphates and other common ingredients prevent residues. They have discovered various mechanisms. They were able to demonstrate how exactly the complex mechanisms work and how they perfectly complement each other.

Their work led to a suggestion for a substance that functions very similarly to phosphate, but which seems to be more environmentally friendly. The substance interferes with the deposits, making them more disorganized and preventing organized crystals forming stable packages with calcium and carbonate ions. This either prevents deposits altogether or makes them easier to dissolve due to their disorganized structure.

The team was not only able to determine which mechanisms prevent limescale deposits, but also gain new insights into how lime is formed. "We discovered that the process behind forming lime is much more complex than we imagined," explains Prof. Dr. Dirk Zahn.

The new insights also help us understand the effect organisms have on lime production in nature. Crustaceans, for example, have to be able to control lime production to form their shells and ensure their survival. "Especially in view of climate change, we must understand what is particularly detrimental to lime-secreting organisms such as corals, shells and marine gastropods if we are to protect them sufficiently," says Dr. Stephan E. Wolf.

Explore further

Worms elevate phosphate levels in grass
More information: Patrick Duchstein et al, Small‐Molecular‐Weight Additives Modulate Calcification by Interacting with Prenucleation Clusters on the Molecular Level**, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202208475
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition , Angewandte Chemie

Provided by Friedrich–Alexander University Erlangen–Nurnberg
Citation: Researchers discover method for preventing limescale (2022, September 6) retrieved 6 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-method-limescale.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it worth it to buy distilled water?

15 hours ago

Question about the collisions of the molecules in an ideal gas

Sep 04, 2022

Dataset for Water PVT Diagram

Sep 01, 2022

Stripping ions from exchange resin

Aug 28, 2022

Is it possible to have an "Eternal reaction" by mixing the products ?

Aug 28, 2022

How does the mixture of these fertilizer chemicals work? (caused stains in my laundry)

Aug 28, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)