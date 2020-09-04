September 4, 2020

Video: Why lime juice burns your skin in the sun

by American Chemical Society

Why lime juice burns your skin in the sun (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Did you know that making margaritas and then heading to the beach could leave you with a painful, swelling burn?

In this episode of Reactions, we chat with chemist Tien Nguyen, Ph.D.—who experienced just that—and learn why lime juice plus the sun is a really bad combination:

