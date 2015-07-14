July 14, 2015

Video: How to turn tomato juice into a rainbow

by American Chemical Society

Credit: The American Chemical Society

How can you turn tomato juice into a rainbow of color? Chem-lapsed is a series of striking, chemistry-themed time-lapses produced by Chemical & Engineering News.

In the premiere episode, we demonstrate the tomato rainbow reaction. Bromine slowly changes some of the bonds in the molecule lycopene, which is what makes tomato juice red, ultimately creating a fantastic chemical rainbow. Just remember, don't drink the .

Watch the whole thing here:

