Video: How to turn tomato juice into a rainbow

Credit: The American Chemical Society

How can you turn tomato juice into a rainbow of color? Chem-lapsed is a series of striking, chemistry-themed time-lapses produced by Chemical & Engineering News.

In the premiere episode, we demonstrate the tomato juice rainbow reaction. Bromine slowly changes some of the bonds in the molecule lycopene, which is what makes tomato juice red, ultimately creating a fantastic chemical rainbow. Just remember, don't drink the rainbow.

Watch the whole thing here: