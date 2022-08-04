August 4, 2022

How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks?

by Wiley

How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks?
Evolution of northern shrimp landings and total allowable catches for the management units of the gulf and estuary of the Saint-Lawrence 1965–2017, current ZPC 8, 9,10 et 12 (Authors, 2021, with data from Bourdages & Marquis, 2019). Credit: Environmental Policy and Governance (2022). DOI: 10.1002/eet.2025

A recent study in Environmental Policy and Governance explored how a cooperative organization of various stakeholders can help foster the development of a coastal fisheries-dependent community without increasing the pressure on the resource it harvests.

Using an example of northern shrimp Indigenous fisheries in eastern Québec, the work shows how diversification strategies combined with a cooperative-based and community-development–oriented organizational model seem to support communities' resilience to the effects of changes in fishing stocks, even when this activity is crucial in their economies and when these stocks are decreasing.

"This paper aimed at contributing to the knowledge about the effects of social innovation in natural-resource-dependent coastal communities confronted with global changes by questioning collective socially innovative practices implemented by Indigenous communities," the authors wrote. "Few studies have been conducted about Indigenous fisheries in North America and we believe that this case can also, in general, inform actors, inside and outside the , about the importance of new forms of cooperation among different groups (what we call 'unusual alliances') to foster resilience to global and and promote a more environmentally and socially just development."

Explore further

Coastal fishing and farming at risk from climate change
More information: Marco Alberio et al, How can a cooperative‐based organization of indigenous fisheries foster the resilience to global changes? Lessons learned by coastal communities in eastern Québec, Environmental Policy and Governance (2022). DOI: 10.1002/eet.2025
Provided by Wiley
Citation: How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks? (2022, August 4) retrieved 4 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-cooperative-based-indigenous-fisheries-foster-resilience.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where to find detailed control panel pictures of nuclear plants?

1 hour ago

Docking spaceships to ring habitats

1 hour ago

Proof of particles

1 hour ago

Solving the Boat Crossing a River Problem using the Calculus of Variations

1 hour ago

LightCone Calculator Improvements

1 hour ago

How to falsify hypothetical heavy neutrinos?

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)