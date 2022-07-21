July 21, 2022

Blockchain gives Indigenous Americans control over their genomic data

by Cell Press

genome
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Scientists today can access genomic data from Indigenous Peoples without their free, prior, and informed consent, leading to potential misuse and the reinforcement of stereotypes. Despite existing tools that facilitate the sharing of genomic information with researchers, none of those options give Indigenous governments control over how these data are used.

In an article publishing in the journal Cell on July 21, authors propose a new blockchain model where researchers are only allowed to access the after the Indigenous entities have approved the research project.

"[This model will] ensure each Indigenous Nation can control access to their members' sensitive health information and prioritize research that is linked to community priorities," say the authors, including senior author Keolu Fox, a genome scientist at the University of California San Diego.

"[Existing solutions] may indirectly enable the continued exploitation of Indigenous Peoples' data in violation of Indigenous Nations' rules and regulations," the researchers wrote. "Innovations in digital health now focus on putting the patient and their values at the center of a collaborative design approach."

The authors acknowledge that the framework is still in the early stages of development, and they need to consult more Indigenous leaders and communities to refine the to suit the specific needs of Indigenous peoples. But they believe that it is a starting point for the communities to take back control of their genomic data.

Explore further

Life expectancy gap is closing for Indigenous Aussies in the Northern Territory
More information: Mackey, Establishing a Blockchain-enabled Indigenous Data Sovereignty Framework for Genomic Data, Cell (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2022.06.030. www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(22)00782-6
Journal information: Cell

Provided by Cell Press
Citation: Blockchain gives Indigenous Americans control over their genomic data (2022, July 21) retrieved 21 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-blockchain-indigenous-americans-genomic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
63 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Fast Food Thread

35 minutes ago

Intensity of two sound pressure waves

36 minutes ago

Paradox: How can we look back at the Big Bang?

40 minutes ago

How to use Refrigerators/AC in efficient manner so that it remains cool inside?

45 minutes ago

Final year University Project, Music Visualisation question

49 minutes ago

LQG Legend Writes Paper Claiming GR Explains Dark Matter Phenomena

49 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)