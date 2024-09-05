Cell is an information source for the life sciences. Cell provides the latest research highlights on cells including but not limited to RNA, the cellular process and a futuristic look at disease and cellular process. Cell Press is associated with Elservier and publishes numerous journals, Cell Metabolism, Neuron, Immunity, AJHG and other noteworthy peer review journals. Cell offers abstract information and invites press requests for articles and images. A useful tool offered by Cell is SnapShot which features a glossary of terms, plainly written information about cell processes and other information.

Cell Press

Spider exploits firefly's flashing signals to lure more prey

Fireflies rely on flashing signals to communicate to other fireflies using light-emitting lanterns on their abdomens. In fireflies of the species Abscondita terminalis, males make multi-pulse flashes with two lanterns to ...

Aug 19, 2024

Research reveals cuttlefish can form false memories, too

During an event, details like what you saw, smelled, and felt aren't stored as a single memory. Rather, they are encoded and stored in your brain separately. To retrieve that memory, those pieces must get put back together. ...

Jul 17, 2024

