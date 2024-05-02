May 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Centipedes used in traditional Chinese medicine offer leads for kidney treatment

by American Chemical Society

centipede
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A venomous, 8-inch centipede may be the stuff of nightmares, but it could save the life of those affected by kidney disease. Researchers report in the Journal of Natural Products that the many-legged critter—used in traditional Chinese medicine—contains alkaloids that in cell cultures reduced inflammation and renal fibrosis, which both contribute to kidney disease.

Some 1,500 species of animals are used in traditional Chinese medicine, but little is known about many of the their bodies produce for specialized functions such as immobilizing prey. The few compounds that have been studied, such as toad venom for , have proved to be fruitful leads for drug development.

So, Yong-Xian Cheng and colleagues decided to examine the secondary metabolites produced by the Chinese red-headed centipede (Scolopendra subspinipes mutilans). The venomous centipede has been used for thousands of years in treatments for conditions including epilepsy, tuberculosis, burns and cardiovascular disease.

The researchers mixed a sample of dried centipede powder with ethanol to extract numerous compounds from the animals and then separated and identified the constituents with techniques such as chromatography and spectrometry. The team found 12 new quinoline and isoquinoline alkaloids, including some with unusual molecular structures, along with a half dozen other alkaloids that had previously been detected in this species or in plants.

In , some of the alkaloids showed anti-inflammatory behavior, while a portion also reduced renal fibrosis. This buildup of connective tissue is associated with chronic kidney disease and is stimulated by inflammation.

Finally, the researchers identified a protein that plays a role in renal fibrosis and that was targeted by the most effective dual-function alkaloid. This information could provide a lead for developing treatments for , according to the researchers.

More information: Bin-Yuan Hu et al, Structurally Diverse Alkaloids with Anti-Renal-Fibrosis Activity from the Centipede Scolopendra subspinipes mutilans, Journal of Natural Products (2024). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jnatprod.4c00044

Journal information: Journal of Natural Products

Provided by American Chemical Society

Citation: Centipedes used in traditional Chinese medicine offer leads for kidney treatment (2024, May 2) retrieved 2 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-centipedes-traditional-chinese-medicine-kidney.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Toxin in centipede venom identified
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ideas for a project in computational chemistry?

Apr 25, 2024

Very confused about Naunyn definition of acid and base

Apr 24, 2024

Can you eat the Periodic Table?

Apr 23, 2024

New Insight into the Chemistry of Solvents

Apr 17, 2024

Separation of KCl from potassium chromium(III) PDTA

Apr 16, 2024

Zirconium Versus Zirconium Carbide For Use With Galinstan

Mar 29, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)